Now that the dust that is the trade deadline has settled, let’s take a look at what the Knicks did and, just as importantly, what they didn’t do. Let’s start off with the lone move they did make. The Knicks sent out Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers and in return, they acquired Josh Hart. The former Villanova Wildcat is as Thibodeau as one can get. First off, he’s a high-energy competitor who defends. Hart is a versatile wing who can guard multiple positions and does so at a high level.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO