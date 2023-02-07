Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Video: Mike Muscala talks trade and Celtics debut
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons exploring a Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman swap?
I regret to inform you, Troy Weaver, lover of maligned centers everywhere, is at it again. At least if the latest NBA trade rumors floating around could be believed. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have had discussions centered on a swap of Saddiq Bey for former No. 2 pick James Wiseman.
Recapping a ton more trades from deadline day
We already posted on the Kevin Durant blockbuster in the early morning hours of deadline day. The Celtics made their one move for the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mike Muscala, but there were plenty more trades that went down before 3pm EST. Here's a tidy recap via Si.com:. Clippers receive: Mason...
TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple
The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: 2023 NFL Draft Targets, NFL Free Agency Targets + Brad Holmes
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:12 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 8:46 PMhi im meu200bHey mike are you going to do a stream during the NFL awards show? :) Welcome to live chat! Remember to...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
Unluckiest Atlanta Braves players from 2022
The term “unlucky” often gets looked at an excuse as to why a player underperformed. However, when analyzing numbers from a trend analysis point of view, you can tell when odds heavily favor a bounce back statistically over an extended period of time. The Atlanta Braves had a handful of players that fit into this category in 2022.
Celtics post-trade deadline scuttle
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. The Boston Celtics made one trade, swapping Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mike Muscala. Boston took on about $1.7 million in salary in that deal. That will add about $6.3 million total in...
LIVE Browns Rumors On Greg Newsome Trade After BOLD Statement + 5 Trade Targets For 2nd Round Pick
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:11 PMBrowns Report by Chat Sportsu200bSorry for the late start! NBA Trade Deadline took priority at Chat Sports today. 8:11 PMBrowns Report by Chat Sportsu200bSorry for the late start! NBA Trade Deadline...
KD GONE: Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns in blockbuster
The Clean Sweep Era which began with such great hopes on June 30, 2019 but failed to produce anything other than a first round playoff win, is over. Two days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, they are sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 first round pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. The Nets are expected to market Crowder on Thursday. The trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. ET.
Reviewing the Knicks’ trade deadline
Now that the dust that is the trade deadline has settled, let’s take a look at what the Knicks did and, just as importantly, what they didn’t do. Let’s start off with the lone move they did make. The Knicks sent out Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers and in return, they acquired Josh Hart. The former Villanova Wildcat is as Thibodeau as one can get. First off, he’s a high-energy competitor who defends. Hart is a versatile wing who can guard multiple positions and does so at a high level.
Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline for the Lakers
We’ve officially reached and passed the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Did all of the Lakers fans reading this make it through in one piece? Yeah? Awesome!. Now that we’ve reached the other side with only 27 games remaining, let’s evaluate the winners, losers, and question marks after the Lakers made some moves prior to the deadline.
REPORT: Bucks have expressed interest in Derrick Rose
In a recent substack article, Marc Stein wrote that according to league sources the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in trading for New York’s Derrick Rose. (Paywalled) Derrick was a significant contributor during the 2020-21 season. Due to injury, he appeared in only 26 games last season. Since returning this season, he has been largely unproductive on the floor for New York, averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 assists in 26 games before coach Tom Thibodeau shortened his rotation and squeezed out Rose. He had a field goal percentage of under 40 before the benching.
Report: Details of Celtics offer for Jakob Poeltl
Rumors of the Celtics interest in Jakob Poeltl appear to have been real. The Spurs ultimately went with a better offer from the Toronto Raptors, but details have emerged about what Boston’s offer included. League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round...
