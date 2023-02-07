Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget
Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
WRGB
Proposed New York bill hopes to aid nurses in mandated overtime
"Every day I'm asking am I going to continue?" said New York Registered Nurse Marie Pierre "Am I going to leave the field because of so much going on? I've been exhausted and I feel like sometimes, sometimes you feel like you want to quit." Nurses throughout the nation are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
therealdeal.com
Here’s what NY can learn from other states’ housing plans
There is an axiom in housing policy — or really, all public policy — that if there is a loophole, someone will exploit it. Consider California, where environmental concerns have been used, successfully or not, to block housing projects by citing noise made by college students or the potential displacement of mountain lions on land that was already largely developed with single-family mansions.
wellsvillesun.com
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democratic lawmakers push for new training for judges to avoid bail changes
After a closer than expected election last fall and voters expressing deep concerns about crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws, but she is getting resistance from the legislature. Now, some supporters of the current law are proposing mandatory training...
Governor Hochul’s Money Only Covers 29% of Mayor Adam’s Migrant Budget
New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced providing funding for one of her mayors. Unfortunately, the money won’t cover 100% of what’s needed. Mayor Adams announced how much supporting migrants will cost. His figures included this year for $2.6 billion. Then the City Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the numbers don’t tell the who story as he needs to account for FY 24, FY 25, and FY 26.
NY addressing two issues in Biden’s State of the Union
In part of his State of the Union Address, President Biden pointed to two issues that must be addressed: affordability and protecting children online. Here in New York, legislation has been introduced to alleviate both.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
All NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
wxxinews.org
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
constructiondive.com
NY union head: Material prices are construction’s ‘biggest challenge’
Felice Farber describes herself as “a public policy wonk.”. A former lawyer and government affairs officer for the General Contractors Association of New York, she said her passion lies at the intersection of construction and public policy. Farber was appointed executive director of the Subcontractors Trade Association — a...
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
qchron.com
Hochul plans tax hike to tackle MTA deficit
The MTA has a budget gap and to address the financial challenge, Gov. Hochul has proposed more than $1.6 billion in new funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan. Despite more than $15 billion in federal funding, the MTA needs to offset revenue loss, which the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's pension fund grew amid market woes
New York's pension fund over the final three months of the calendar year posted a 4.51% return amid ongoing market volatility, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday announced. The pension fund is now valued at $242.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of New York's fiscal year, which...
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
