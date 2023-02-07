ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Penny Y
3d ago

This is her way of housing all the illegals soon they will be voting of course for those putting a roof over their head. And we are paying for it

nystateofpolitics.com

Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget

Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Here’s what NY can learn from other states’ housing plans

There is an axiom in housing policy — or really, all public policy — that if there is a loophole, someone will exploit it. Consider California, where environmental concerns have been used, successfully or not, to block housing projects by citing noise made by college students or the potential displacement of mountain lions on land that was already largely developed with single-family mansions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democratic lawmakers push for new training for judges to avoid bail changes

After a closer than expected election last fall and voters expressing deep concerns about crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws, but she is getting resistance from the legislature. Now, some supporters of the current law are proposing mandatory training...
Tom Handy

Governor Hochul’s Money Only Covers 29% of Mayor Adam’s Migrant Budget

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced providing funding for one of her mayors. Unfortunately, the money won’t cover 100% of what’s needed. Mayor Adams announced how much supporting migrants will cost. His figures included this year for $2.6 billion. Then the City Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the numbers don’t tell the who story as he needs to account for FY 24, FY 25, and FY 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
constructiondive.com

NY union head: Material prices are construction’s ‘biggest challenge’

Felice Farber describes herself as “a public policy wonk.”. A former lawyer and government affairs officer for the General Contractors Association of New York, she said her passion lies at the intersection of construction and public policy. Farber was appointed executive director of the Subcontractors Trade Association — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors

The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
qchron.com

Hochul plans tax hike to tackle MTA deficit

The MTA has a budget gap and to address the financial challenge, Gov. Hochul has proposed more than $1.6 billion in new funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan. Despite more than $15 billion in federal funding, the MTA needs to offset revenue loss, which the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's pension fund grew amid market woes

New York's pension fund over the final three months of the calendar year posted a 4.51% return amid ongoing market volatility, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday announced. The pension fund is now valued at $242.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of New York's fiscal year, which...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.

