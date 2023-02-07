HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Men’s and Women’s Tennis both have players of the week, and are looking to carry this momentum into the rest of the season. For the Men’s team, senior Holden Koons was voted Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, according to a press release from the university. This is Koons’ first career Sun Belt honor, as well as the first for the program., and his eighth career conference weekly award, dating back to the 2019-20 season. In last week’s double sweep against Navy (W, 7-0) and Mount St. Mary’s (W, 7-0), Koons went a combined 4-0 at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO