Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

Sentara Community Impact: Blue Ridge Free Clinic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg aim to offer no-barrier health care to community members in need. The clinic opened in 2021. Since then, it has had 3,000 visits from people in need in our area. Clinic leaders said they are on a mission to help even more.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Horse farms across the valley are taking extra precautions, after reports of a horse contracting equine herpes, or equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, in Augusta County earlier this week. The spreading of this virus happens through nose-to-nose contact between horses. Walnut Cove Farm in Mount Crawford already had...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County staff are continuing to discuss the possibility of building a county recreation center. The County’s Recreation Department has been working on the concept for the last few months. “It’s totally conceptual at this point, so we’re still trying to gather information to make...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A family is working to preserve a historic Linville home with some presidential ties. Benjamin and Sarah Bixler have been working to preserve the Lincoln Homestead in Linville, while making sure it provides a good, safe home for their family. Jacob Lincoln came to the...
LINVILLE, VA
WHSV

Local barbershop to give away free haircuts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Maestro Barbershop in Harrisonburg is saying thanks to the community by giving away free haircuts on Tuesday, February 21st. The barbershop wanted to give a big thank you to everyone for helping them open back in 2019 and weathering through the pandemic. The free haircuts are for anyone who comes in on February 21st whether they are a long-time customer or have never been inside.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Town of Dayton asks for public input on 2022 draft comprehensive plan

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Every five years, the Code of Virginia requires localities to review their comprehensive plans. In the town of Dayton, a public hearing will be held next week for residents to share their thoughts on changes made by the town council and the planning commission since the last comprehensive plan was made in 2017.
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater Retirement Community: A Place for a Gracious and Active Life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater Retirement Community and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater Retirement Community, visit http://dev-bw.graggadv.com/. Bridgewater Retirement Community is a special place for those seeking a gracious and active life...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

JMU Softball to honor Lauren Bernett during 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) starts their Softball season this weekend, and the University announced that the team will wear a helmet sticker to honor Lauren Bernett, who passed away last year. JMU announced this is in a press release sent out just before the season kicks...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Basye abduction suspect appears in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County back in October appeared in court on Friday. Mitchell Markley Jr. was arrested on October 21, 2022, after a two-day manhunt. Markley is accused of forcibly abducting April Cline from her home in Basye. Cline was...
BASYE, VA
WHSV

JMU Tennis sweeps player of the week honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Men’s and Women’s Tennis both have players of the week, and are looking to carry this momentum into the rest of the season. For the Men’s team, senior Holden Koons was voted Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, according to a press release from the university. This is Koons’ first career Sun Belt honor, as well as the first for the program., and his eighth career conference weekly award, dating back to the 2019-20 season. In last week’s double sweep against Navy (W, 7-0) and Mount St. Mary’s (W, 7-0), Koons went a combined 4-0 at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Pizza shop in downtown Harrisonburg celebrates National Pizza Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By the slice or by the box, one Harrisonburg pizza shop saw heavy foot traffic Thursday for National Pizza Day. “We were significantly busier than a usual Thursday morning,” Cora Via, manager at Benny Sorrentino’s said. Benny Sorrentino’s usually comes to life at night,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
WEYERS CAVE, VA

