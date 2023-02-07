Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote for Other Artists
Before his tragic death in 1989, Keith Whitley charted 12 singles on the Billboard country charts – along with seven more after his death. From “When You Say Nothing At All” to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” the Country Music Hall of Famer’s songs have gone down as some of the most iconic in the country sphere.
How Loretta Lynn Accidentally Purchased an Entire Town: ‘We Didn’t Know It Until We Bought It’
Country star Loretta Lynn inadvertently purchased an entire town when she found her dream home outside Nashville in the '60s.
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly
Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’
Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”
RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
‘The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show’ Showcases Loretta In Her Prime
Loretta Lynn’s team has officially authorized and approved a brand new, nationally-touring show ALWAYS LORETTA: The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show, which will debut in Nashville, TN. The late country songstress will be remembered by way of singer Emily Portman along with Loretta’s original band of 55+ years, The Coalminers.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”
Holy HELL. They just don’t make ’em like they did in the ’90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we’re talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit “I Walk The Line” during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the […] The post Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Travis Tritt’s 1987 ‘Proud of the Country’ Album To Be Released On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever
Talk about a blast from the past… Travis Tritt’s 1987 album, Proud of the Country, is set to be released on streaming platform worldwide on April 28th. It’s the album that’s often credited as the one that landed him his first record deal, and was recorded over three decades ago at Demo Listen Studio in Marietta, Georgia. At the time, it was a 2-side album and released by Copperhill Records, which was a one-off label used by the aforementioned recording […] The post Travis Tritt’s 1987 ‘Proud of the Country’ Album To Be Released On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loretta Lynn's Family Shares Reaction To Kacey Musgraves' Heartfelt Tribute
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the Grammy Awards to perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of Loretta Lynn, and played her guitar during the performance.
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hayley Williams Honors Loretta Lynn with “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at Opry Show
Paramore played their first hometown show since 2018 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Monday night (Feb. 6). Along with playing a set chock full of greatest hits, Hayley Williams brought out a cover that she performed at the group’s first Ryman Auditorium show around 13 years ago: Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”
Comments / 0