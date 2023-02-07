ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly

Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’

Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”

RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”

Holy HELL. They just don’t make ’em like they did in the ’90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we’re talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit “I Walk The Line” during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the […] The post Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt’s 1987 ‘Proud of the Country’ Album To Be Released On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever

Talk about a blast from the past… Travis Tritt’s 1987 album, Proud of the Country, is set to be released on streaming platform worldwide on April 28th. It’s the album that’s often credited as the one that landed him his first record deal, and was recorded over three decades ago at Demo Listen Studio in Marietta, Georgia. At the time, it was a 2-side album and released by Copperhill Records, which was a one-off label used by the aforementioned recording […] The post Travis Tritt’s 1987 ‘Proud of the Country’ Album To Be Released On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album

Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

