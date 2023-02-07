Talk about a blast from the past… Travis Tritt’s 1987 album, Proud of the Country, is set to be released on streaming platform worldwide on April 28th. It’s the album that’s often credited as the one that landed him his first record deal, and was recorded over three decades ago at Demo Listen Studio in Marietta, Georgia. At the time, it was a 2-side album and released by Copperhill Records, which was a one-off label used by the aforementioned recording […] The post Travis Tritt’s 1987 ‘Proud of the Country’ Album To Be Released On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO