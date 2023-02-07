Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Blac Chyna Reveals She's 'Broke,' Has Just $3,000 In Bank Account After Losing Dramatic Trial Against Kardashian-Jenner Family
Talk about a cash crunch! Blac Chyna is insisting she now has virtually empty pockets after failing to win the lawsuit she hurled at the Kardashian and Jenner brood last year.The star was stopped on the street by a photographer when asked about her finances, and she admitted she currently has only $3,000 in he bank account."Honestly, Angela White [her real name] is broke," she declared, according to Radar, noting she earns less than $10 million each year, which is the estimate the photog made. However, she revealed her California crib is worth $3.8 million, and she also has a...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Whoopi Goldberg reacts as Joy Behar says she was 'happy' to be fired from The View: 'All my friends had left'
Whoopi Goldberg had a hilarious reaction to Joy Behar's resurfaced revelation that she was "happy" to be fired from The View in 2013. As the Hot Topics table discussed the importance of workplace friendships, Behar — one of the original View cohosts who helped Barbara Walters launch the show in 1997 — revisited a 2022 interview with Time magazine in which she expressed gratitude over her ousting from the talk-show panel.
