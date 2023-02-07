Read full article on original website
Florida doctors' board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for research at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. Some members of the public at the meeting in Tallahassee on Friday shouted expletives after the vote by the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine. The board approved the treatment ban for minors last fall but made an exception for clinical research trials. During Friday’s meeting, the Florida Department of Health asked the boards to tweak the rules to eliminate the exception.
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state’s alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare bourbons for personal use. The criminal investigation was announced Friday by the state attorney general. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission found that officials were paying for the whiskey but had used their connections at the commission to obtain them. That practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved both senior state employees and members of the Oregon Legislature. It deprived whiskey aficionados among the public of the boutique bourbons.
Louisiana man allegedly cut tails off live rodents in videos
FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Nutria — the large, semi-aquatic rodents native to South America — have become so invasive in Louisiana that the state wants them shot on sight, offering a $6 bounty for their tails. But the culling has to be done correctly, and animal abuse is a crime. A Louisiana man is under arrest for allegedly cutting the tails off live nutria and then releasing the injured animals back into the wild. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents arrested him after seeing social media videos showing the abuse. He faces aggravated animal cruelty, illegal hunting and other charges. Agents seized his cell phone and his Nutria Control Program permit as part of the investigation.
Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a person was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul. The stabbing was reported Friday morning at Harding High School. Police did not immediately confirm that the victim was a student. The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.” School was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been cancelled. No further details were immediately released.
US takes another step toward gearing up nuclear pit factory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. agency in charge of producing key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal has taken another step toward getting equipment installed at a New Mexico laboratory as part of a multibillion-dollar mission. The National Nuclear Security Administration says the work will take place over multiple years and will include the design, fabrication and installation of gloveboxes and other tools needed to make plutonium cores. The manufacturing work will be split between Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. Nuclear watchdog groups say the project already is behind schedule and budgets have ballooned.
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and seeks sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. On Friday, an attorney for Otero denied the allegations of misconduct. Otero also has petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate her as county clerk. Otero’s conduct has come under scrutiny as Torrance County officials grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems.
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri's man's murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man's conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn't there.
Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years. Frustrations over two key election losses last year have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was set Saturday to pick the officers who will oversee party operations through the 2024 elections. The contest for chair is between Helen Van Etten and Mike Brown. Van Etten is a former Republican National Committee member. Brown promoted election conspiracy theories during an unsuccessful run for Kansas secretary of state last year. The vote comes three months after voters reelected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.
Texas state police won't punish more officers over Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state police say no more of its officers will face discipline over the response to the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. More than 90 Texas Department of Safety officers were on the scene of the May shooting, more than any other law enforcement agency. Seven DPS officers were placed under internal review over the hesitant police response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. DPS spokesman Travis Considine confirmed Friday that four of the seven were cleared of wrongdoing. One of the seven resigned before the review was finished to take a job as a campus police officer in Uvalde. She was quickly fired after outraged parents found out about her hiring.
Judge could bar comments to press after California shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A judge could bar attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms last month. A San Mateo County judge on Friday granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records and is considering imposing a gag order on attorneys. That's according to the Bay Area News Group. Chunli Zhao is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has not yet entered a plea in the case but has admitted to the shootings during jailhouse media interviews.
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) — A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office. The state Department of Corrections says it has fired Adams from his job as warden of Smith State Prison in Glennville. The GBI says in a news release that the agency has been investigating allegations of corruption inside the southeast Georgia prison for months. Adams remains jailed Thursday and it is not clear if Adams has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
