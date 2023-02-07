ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Transportation Commission Seeking Public Input on Bus Improvements

Is the bus taking you where you need to go? The Lassen County Transportation Advisory Council is looking for the community’s input on ways to improve public transit throughout the county. You can share your thoughts on how to improve bus service at the Social Services Transportation Advisory Council...
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

Hello friends and neighbors! It’s the first week of February and Susanville is starting to stretch, yawn and wake up from that long quiet lull after the holidays – the daylight hours are growing incrementally longer, and I swear you can feel a little hint of Spring in the air. Perhaps that is just wishful thinking on my part, but we have had some warm days this week and the snow is melting… I will take what I can get.
Kenneth “Mike” Green – January 10, 2023

Kenneth “Mike” Green, 78, of Susanville, CA, passed away January 10, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Oregon. He was surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born in Reno, NV, September 2, 1944. He grew up in Susanville raised by his grandparents, Buck and Lula Shuman. He graduated Lassen High School in 1963 and remained close with his high school buddies, often meeting up to hunt, fish, and throw one back with his lifelong friends.
Tik-Tok Challenge Blamed for Inspiring Susanville BB Gun Assault

Officers from the Susanville Police Department cited two suspects early Friday evening after receiving reports that several people had been struck with Orbeez Gel BBs near the Spirit Gas Station on Main Street. The plastic projectiles had been fired from a moving vehicle. An area search was begun for the...
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Jesse ‘Owen’ Gifford

For a while there, Jesse ‘Owen’ Gifford seemed to have it all, but it turns out that he didn’t appreciate what he had. Gifford was born in Georgia in 1895, and was raised by his mother, Mollie, and his stepfather, Alvin Adkins, in what seemed a happy normal blended family. He grew into a tall striking man with black hair and blue eyes.
Two Arrested After Late Night Susanville Traffic Stop

Susanville Police Officers arrested two people Wednesday night after a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop at around 11:00p.m., identifying the driver of the vehicle as 31-year-old Westwood resident Brian Wayne Pitts, and his passenger, 39-year-old Susanville resident Daisy Marie Mayfield.
