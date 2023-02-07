Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Sheriff again warns supervisors of critical staffing issues
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors covered a number of topics during its Feb. 7 meeting, which was dedicated to former board member Terry Swofford who died Jan. 21. Swofford, a Portola resident, represented District 1 for two terms. District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel made the request that the meeting be dedicated to the memory of Terry Swofford, and Engel acknowledged Swofford’s service to the county. Engel also went on to thank the county road crews, Caltrans, the sheriff’s office and Plumas Sierra Rural Electric for the “exemplary job” they did during the winter storms.
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Hello friends and neighbors! It’s the first week of February and Susanville is starting to stretch, yawn and wake up from that long quiet lull after the holidays – the daylight hours are growing incrementally longer, and I swear you can feel a little hint of Spring in the air. Perhaps that is just wishful thinking on my part, but we have had some warm days this week and the snow is melting… I will take what I can get.
Plumas County News
Plumas board discusses 34-unit apartment building on Fairgrounds Road
Could a 34-unit apartment building be built on the corner of Fairgrounds Road and Highway 70 to provide housing for behavioral health and low-income residents?. It’s in the planning stages and has been for the past six months. That seemed to come as a surprise to Plumas County Supervisors during their Feb. 7 meeting.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – February 9, 1935
Lassen Arranges Housing for County Hospital Patients. County hospital patients will be housed in the hospital annex and cottages on county property, it was decided at a meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors Wednesday. Pending a report of insurance adjusters called to Susanville after fire had destroyed the...
susanvillestuff.com
Kenneth “Mike” Green – January 10, 2023
Kenneth “Mike” Green, 78, of Susanville, CA, passed away January 10, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Oregon. He was surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born in Reno, NV, September 2, 1944. He grew up in Susanville raised by his grandparents, Buck and Lula Shuman. He graduated Lassen High School in 1963 and remained close with his high school buddies, often meeting up to hunt, fish, and throw one back with his lifelong friends.
susanvillestuff.com
Results: Lassen FBLA Travels to Wheatland for Sectional Leadership Conference
Thirty-two Lassen High Future Business Leaders of America students will move onto the next level at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento this April, and all the FBLA students who attended the 2023 Northern Sectional Leadership Conference in Wheatland last week came home with nice results and a lot of great experience.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 30-31: Strange messages and driving difficulties
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 30-Jan. 31. January 30. Heck...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Jesse ‘Owen’ Gifford
For a while there, Jesse ‘Owen’ Gifford seemed to have it all, but it turns out that he didn’t appreciate what he had. Gifford was born in Georgia in 1895, and was raised by his mother, Mollie, and his stepfather, Alvin Adkins, in what seemed a happy normal blended family. He grew into a tall striking man with black hair and blue eyes.
susanvillestuff.com
Tik-Tok Challenge Blamed for Inspiring Susanville BB Gun Assault
Officers from the Susanville Police Department cited two suspects early Friday evening after receiving reports that several people had been struck with Orbeez Gel BBs near the Spirit Gas Station on Main Street. The plastic projectiles had been fired from a moving vehicle. An area search was begun for the...
krcrtv.com
Traffic stop in Susanville leads to arrest for narcotics and drug paraphernalia
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A local man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led officials to finding meth, fentanyl, pills, and drug paraphernalia inside his car. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a code violation just after...
2news.com
Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years
The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
susanvillestuff.com
Janesville Man Facing Burglary Charges After Being Caught with Stolen Property
A Janesville man was arrested on burglary related charges early Sunday morning after police say he was caught red-handed with stolen property that tied him to burglaries at both McKinley Elementary and the Forest Service Yard on Fifth Street. According to details released by the Susanville Police Department, at about...
Comments / 0