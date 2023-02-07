Read full article on original website
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
NewsChannel 36
How a Slim Majority for Pa House Democrats Could Impact Productivity
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - There will be a new party running the show in the Pennsylvania House. Democrats have won control of the lower chamber for the first time in twelve years. “We couldn't be more excited. That gives us 102 members and the official majority in the Pennsylvania House,”...
bucknellian.net
Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship
A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
wtae.com
Aliquippa superintendent reacts after PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Parents and school districts are reacting after a Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system offunding public schools is unconstitutional and violates the rights of students. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 visited Aliquippa School District in Beaver County. The district relied on state funding, and superintendent...
cranberryeagle.com
County GOP left in limbo
The Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s state committee meeting did little to settle the ongoing dispute between the county’s two competing GOP committees. A state committee member’s report received by the political action committee United Republicans of Butler County stated that neither group’s representatives were present Friday, Feb. 3.
wtae.com
Allegheny County may charge Pittsburgh officers in Jim Rogers case if feds don't, DA Zappala says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says federal authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the death of Jim Rogers. Rogers was the homeless man who died after being repeatedly tasered by Pittsburgh police during his arrest. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged theft of a bicycle.
tubecityonline.com
Voters in 35th Choose Gergely as Rep
Clean-sweep as Dems take special elections in 32nd and 34th districts. Unofficial returns indicate that Matt Gergely has been elected to the 35th District of the state’s General Assembly, giving Democrats control of the state house. (Submitted photo via Facebook) Matt Gergely appears to be on track to become...
Morning Roundup: Power outages reported across Western Pa. caused by strong winds
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023:. High winds caused overnight power outages across Pittsburgh region. Winds at speeds of up to 50 mph hit the Pittsburgh area late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, causing hundreds of power outages across the region.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
wtae.com
Nurse with long COVID-19 fired from job at jail, facing wait for disability
PITTSBURGH — Millions of workers fighting long Covid are struggling to keep their job or collect disability. That includes an Allegheny County Jail employee who was fired while living with long COVID-19 that she got at the jail. Michelle Breninghouse contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 while working as a...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
explore venango
Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
Scammers have Pittsburgh in their crosshairs with 3 top schemes
Channel 11 is committed to helping you protect your money. And right now, our region is in the crosshairs of scammers. In 2021, Pennsylvania was ranked in the Top 10 for states at the highest risk of identity theft and fraud.
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
