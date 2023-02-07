ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sourcing Journal

Second Round of Wayfair Layoffs Imminent

Last month, Wayfair announced it would lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce in the coming months. Now the first round of the home goods retailer’s job cuts is set to begin in a matter of weeks. The Boston-based company announced in January it would eliminate 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. Wayfair laid off about half that many people in August. Around 937 of the workers in this latest round of layoffs are based in Massachusetts. According to a letter sent to employees from co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah, some of the departments affected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

What's Going On With MasterCraft Shares Today?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT shares are trading higher today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What to Know: On Wednesday, MasterCraft reported its earnings for the second-quarter ending January 1st, 2023. The company reported its ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter, beating analyst expectations for both earnings and sales.
nddist.com

Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant

A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.
BROWNWOOD, TX
PYMNTS

Dollar Stores Become Grocery Stores as Food Prices Climb

As food costs rise, consumers are turning to dollar stores to buy groceries. More than 20% of consumers purchase their groceries at stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 5), citing research from Coresight. The report also points to a study published in the American...
nddist.com

Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
GREEN BAY, WI
nddist.com

Holcim to Acquire Duro-Last Roofing Systems for $1.3B

ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Duro-Last, a U.S. leader in commercial roofing systems with pro forma net sales of $540 million. Duro-Last has a track record of double-digit growth in North America’s highly profitable, nearly $40 billion roofing market, driven by premium brands, proprietary technologies and custom-made solutions. Duro-Last’s systems will complement and strengthen Holcim’s integrated roofing offer, with expected synergies of $60 million per year.

