Second Round of Wayfair Layoffs Imminent
Last month, Wayfair announced it would lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce in the coming months. Now the first round of the home goods retailer’s job cuts is set to begin in a matter of weeks. The Boston-based company announced in January it would eliminate 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. Wayfair laid off about half that many people in August. Around 937 of the workers in this latest round of layoffs are based in Massachusetts. According to a letter sent to employees from co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah, some of the departments affected...
What's Going On With MasterCraft Shares Today?
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT shares are trading higher today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What to Know: On Wednesday, MasterCraft reported its earnings for the second-quarter ending January 1st, 2023. The company reported its ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter, beating analyst expectations for both earnings and sales.
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Woman Says 'She Knows for Sure We're in a Recession Now' After Seeing Walmart's 2-Pack Sugar Cookies, Sparking Debate
The global economy is in flux, with many anxious about their finances and worried about a recession. A young Walmart customer filmed a display at Walmart offering two packs of sugar cookies and declared, "I know for sure we are in a recession right now."
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening
The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 34 more stores in 4 key states
On the brink of financial ruin and in need of massive additional cost cuts, execs at Bed Bath & Beyond appear to be OK with ceding even more market share to rivals such as Target and Walmart. Bed Bath & Beyond said this week that it's on track to close...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Full list of stores closing its doors as part of ‘retail apocalypse’ – see if your favorite is shutting shop
RETAILERS across the country have been closing up shop in what’s become known as a “retail apocalypse.”. From fashion retailers to grocery chains, nearly all have all been impacted by a rise in online sales in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reducing demand for brick and mortar businesses.
Dollar Stores Become Grocery Stores as Food Prices Climb
As food costs rise, consumers are turning to dollar stores to buy groceries. More than 20% of consumers purchase their groceries at stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 5), citing research from Coresight. The report also points to a study published in the American...
Bed Bath & Beyond was a retail pioneer. Here's what went wrong
Bed Bath & Beyond, America's quintessential home furnishings' chain, is fighting to stay in business.
2 Major U.S. Retailers Are Under Fire for Overcharging Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
The End of an Era: Bed Bath and Beyond Closes Stores and Harmon Chain Nationwide!
Bed Bath and Beyond, a popular homeware retailer, has announced that it will close 87 of its flagship stores and its entire chain of Harmon health and beauty stores due to financial struggles.
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the Country
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
Holcim to Acquire Duro-Last Roofing Systems for $1.3B
ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Duro-Last, a U.S. leader in commercial roofing systems with pro forma net sales of $540 million. Duro-Last has a track record of double-digit growth in North America’s highly profitable, nearly $40 billion roofing market, driven by premium brands, proprietary technologies and custom-made solutions. Duro-Last’s systems will complement and strengthen Holcim’s integrated roofing offer, with expected synergies of $60 million per year.
