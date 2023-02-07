DeKALB – NIU men’s basketball (11-14, 7-5 MAC) defeated Western Michigan University (6-18, 2-9 MAC) Saturday in a convincing fashion, winning 81-53. The game started slow for the Huskies, falling down 15-6 within the first couple of minutes of play, but after the slow start, the Huskies turned their play around, maintaining the lead for 70% of the game.

