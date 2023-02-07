Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.

