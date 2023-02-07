Read full article on original website
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe after latest strike
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United frontman to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday's win at Leeds. After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course...
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby
Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
Leeds 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho score late goals to overcome stubborn rivals
Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road. Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West...
West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri strike frustrates Blues as Graham Potter's side denied late penalty
Chelsea were controversially denied a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium to leave their top-four hopes hanging by a thread. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Tomas Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Tomas Soucek's 'save' against Chelsea | Graham Potter: They needed their 'keeper!
Chelsea were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham after Tomas Soucek appeared to have blocked a shot with his hand. Speaking in his post-match presser, Graham Potter joked that it was a good save from the Hammers midfielder.
Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy
Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker substituted at half-time with apparent injury
Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa after sustaining an apparent thigh injury. The striker appeared to be struggling with a thigh problem after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half. He managed to play on and grabbed an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal as City led 3-0 at half-time and eventually won the game 3-1 after Ollie Watkins responded for Villa in the second half.
Cheltenham 0-0 Accrington: Lukas Jensen stars in goal as Stanley draw away from home
A superb save in each half from Lukas Jensen earned Accrington a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Cheltenham. The Burnley loan goalkeeper denied Taylor Perry with a save low to his right after a slick attacking move in the 11th minute as the home side made the stronger start. Jensen,...
Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham
Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Tottenham fearing the worst over knee issue as they face midfield crisis
Tottenham are facing a midfield injury crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with the club fearing the worst after Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a knee injury at Leicester on Saturday. Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs but was forced off after 65 minutes during what turned out to be...
Burnley 3-0 Preston: Nathan Tella hat-trick steers Clarets to victory
Nathan Tella scored a superb hat-trick to help record-equalling Burnley cruise to a 3-0 Championship victory over Lancashire rivals Preston at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Tella, a 23-year-old loanee from Southampton, was labelled "a rough diamond" by manager Vincent Kompany last week after impressing in the north west. And...
Celtic 5-1 St Mirren: Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Oh Hyeon-gyu all on target as Celtic reach Scottish Cup quarters
Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead. Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed spirit and ambition to stay in the game.
Arsenal victims of another VAR error against Brentford - how many points has it cost them this season?
Arsenal were denied victory against Brentford on Saturday due to a costly VAR error - and it wasn't the first time this season. The Premier League leaders were in front thanks to Leandro Trossard's second-half goal but Ivan Toney equalised with a close-range header and a VAR check cleared it despite two instances of offside.
Fred steps up for Man Utd as Rodri underlines Man City importance - Premier League hits and misses
When Erik ten Hag was selecting his starting line-ups for Manchester United's two games with Leeds this week, the lack of midfield options at his disposal would have surely concerned him. With Casemiro suspended, Scott McTominay injured, and Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek out for the long term,...
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez on target but Erling Haaland suffers injury scare
Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 to move within three points of Arsenal but Erling Haaland had to be taken off with an apparent injury ahead of Wednesday's showdown at the Emirates Stadium. After a turbulent week in which City were hit with 101 charges of alleged rule-breaking from the...
Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL
Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney heads in equaliser to cancel out Leandro Trossard opener as Gunners move six points clear
Arsenal missed the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney headed in a deserved equaliser for Brentford to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. The Gunners had been on course to bounce back from defeat at Everton and move well clear of their title rivals Manchester City, who can reduce the gap against Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Super Sunday before playing Arsenal on Wednesday, when Leandro Trossard tapped home just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Robert Sanchez howler costs dominant visitors as PGMOL apologises for VAR mistake
Robert Sanchez's second-half gaffe and a VAR error cost Brighton a deserved win at Crystal Palace as the Seagulls' winless run against their rivals extended to a seventh match. Brighton arrived at Selhurst Park intent on maintaining their unlikely challenge for the Champions League places, and should have left with...
