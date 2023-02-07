Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
FDOT to begin safety improvements on NE 39th Avenue next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Construction will begin next week on a safety improvements project on NE 39th Avenue (State Road 222) at NE 28th drive, adjacent to the Gainesville Regional Airport. The installation of a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) will improve safety and increase pedestrian mobility on NE 39th Avenue by providing pedestrians with a place to safely cross. PHBs are advanced crosswalk systems that control both vehicle and pedestrian movements using traffic signals. For a video on how PHBs operate, please click the link below.
alachuachronicle.com
2023 State of the City address notes past progress, opportunities for the future
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward cordially invites all neighbors to the 2023 State of the City address. During the annual keynote, the mayor will highlight the City’s progress toward its strategic goals and vision for an equitable and inclusive Gainesville. When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tues., Feb....
alachuachronicle.com
February 14 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening meeting is canceled. Masks for vulnerable citizens are...
alachuachronicle.com
Cox to bring high-speed internet to more communities in Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cox high-speed broadband service will be available for the first time in rural, unserved areas of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties, thanks to funding through the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. In a public-private partnership created to narrow the digital divide, Cox will be investing more than $20 million of its own capital in addition to the $16 million of state grant funds to build an all-fiber network for nearly 7,000 hard-to-reach, unserved homes.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
alachuachronicle.com
Prizzia: Meat processing facility will support farmers, ranchers, and our environment
It is often said that the last crop planted by a struggling farmer or rancher is houses in a development. Small and midsize farmers and ranchers are struggling to survive as they compete in global markets with little control over pricing. However, with investment in building a local food economy,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Labonta’ Bruce McDonald, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with violation of probation and several drug possession charges. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper reportedly pulled over McDonald’s pickup truck yesterday at the intersection of NW 7th Street and NW 40th Avenue for a window tint violation. The trooper reported that a check of McDonald’s license showed that it had been revoked 11 times and suspended six times. He has three prior convictions for driving without a valid license and is on probation in Marion County for possession of a controlled substance.
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
alachuachronicle.com
UPS employee arrested for stealing marijuana from evidence box shipped by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willie Leroy Robinson, 28, a UPS employee, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing marijuana from an evidence box that had been shipped by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). According to a sworn complaint filed by FDLE, Robinson...
alachuachronicle.com
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com
Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival to be held February 16-20
Press release from Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival is a local celebration of Gainesville’s unique artistic, environmental, and civic heritage and an acknowledgment of the need for greater collaboration throughout our historic neighborhoods. This collaborative project provides residents who live and work along the proposed route of a greenway already approved by the City of Gainesville’s Strategic Plan the opportunity to come together as neighbors, strengthen their bonds of community, and contribute their voices and their ideas to the visioning process.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested after report that he was brandishing a knife near the university
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kellum Patterson West, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with resisting arrest after multiple officers tried to apprehend him over several days. West, who is homeless, is on probation in two cases after being adjudicated guilty of criminal mischief for breaking the windshield of...
alachuachronicle.com
School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
alachuachronicle.com
Conservative Robert Woody announces candidacy for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In announcing his 2024 candidacy for the House seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, who is term-limited, Robert Woody said, “Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for carrying concealed weapon
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Trevarios Nelson Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning in Newberry and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He is on probation following a 2020 arrest for armed robbery. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he was in his patrol car at...
alachuachronicle.com
SFHS Girls’ Flag Football Team will compete at TIAA Bank Field
ALACHUA, Fla. – Santa Fe High School (SFHS) has formed the first EVER competitive Girls’ Flag Football Team in our county! The Santa Fe High School Lady Raider Flag Football Team and Coaches Joe Szymanski and Heath Brannen have been invited to compete in The 2023 Preseason Classic at TIAA Bank Field (home of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars). The competition will be on February 20 in Jacksonville.
