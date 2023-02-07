Read full article on original website
WBOC
Excitement Brewing: Beer Garden Construction Underway in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del.- There is some exciting brewing in downtown Dover with construction of a new beer garden underway. A once-vacant lot may soon be reborn as a buzzing beer garden called "Rail Haus." Co-owner, Donny Legans, purchased the land two years ago with big plans to bring downtown back to...
Cape Gazette
Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely
Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
Cape Gazette
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
Cape Gazette
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
Cape Gazette
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton
An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
WBOC
New Plans for Atlantic Crowne Hotel Presented to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, Rehoboth Beach planning commissioners looked and listened as new plans for the Atlantic Crowne Hotel were presented to them, years after the initial plans for the hotel were halted. Gene Lankford made a proposal to commissioners in 2018 for Atlantic Crowne Hotel to become...
Cape Gazette
UNICO Rehoboth enjoys Italian movie night
Members of UNICO Rehoboth Area and guests enjoyed the annual Italian movie night Jan. 19 with pizza, salad and popcorn. A segment of “Don Matteo,” regularly featured on RAI Italia TV, with English subtitles, brought laughter and delight to attendees. New District Gov. Sal Ingallina was introduced to...
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
Valentine’s Day is Taco Tuesday at Bethany Blues
If 2022 was the year of the breakup, then Bethany Blues is declaring 2023 the year of the secure relationship that will never let folks down. Blues been in a loyal relationship with its customers for 20 years at the Bethany Beach location and 14 years at the Lewes location.
Cape Gazette
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE-31848 SHELL LANDING WAY~BAYFRONT AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
31848 Shell Landing Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Bayfront at Rehoboth ~ Beautiful Sunsets from this rare, Chesapeake 5-bedroom home that has been meticulously maintained, and wonderfully upgraded in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront at Rehoboth in the section known as the Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is a nature lovers paradise, and this home was beautifully designed to enjoy all it has to offer. Step onto this covered porch entry and open the door to all you have wanted and more. Beautiful foyer opens to the main living area and the views of nature already stun as you get picturesque views through the 2 stories of windows in the great room, which brings the outdoors in and gives this home a light and airy feel throughout. Magnificent marble gas fireplace will keep you warm on those cozy fall and winter nights. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in beverage center, island, double oven and gas cooktop, Bosch Silence Plus Dishwasher, and a large walk-in pantry for extra storage space. Your retreat comes complete with multizone outside entertainment space. Whether you want to watch the sunsets each night on the side patio around a fire, enjoy hearing nature from your screened porch, or have a large family dinner on the hardscaped paver patio there is much to admire and enjoy. Privacy is not a concern as you have the tree lined back yard and the right side of the lot is maintained and owned by the HOA and will maintain your privacy and sunset views overlooking the trees and wetlands. Extra features in this home built by Schell Brothers includes large loft style family room, study, storage room, craft room, unfinished attic space that could be finished for additional living space and outside shower. The cement driveway leads to a garage that features a 4-foot extension that gives you plenty of room to park while maintaining space for your beach gear, bikes and more! HOA includes community pool, clubhouse, beach, fitness center, gazebo, pier, grass cutting, trash removal, and more. If you are looking for tranquility close to the beach, with a fantastic floor plan and great entertainment space schedule today to see the lifestyle that is awaiting you!
Cape Gazette
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
Cape Gazette
PENDING - Opportunity for Commercial (C-1) or Residential (AR-1) development on Long Neck Road
Being offered, a great opportunity for Commercial (C-1) or Residential (AR-1) development on Long Neck Road with sewer and water hook-up available. This property has over 350 foot of road frontage with almost 3 acres of property. The location is great for restaurants, stores, a medical facility, or doctors? offices. It may be possible to be developed as apartments or townhomes also with a special or conditional use approval. Call for more information today.
Cape Gazette
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Ocean City Today
Hot air balloon fest, other events floated for Ocean City
With help from city government tourism grants, the next year could welcome glow balloons over the beach, some of the strongest people in the world testing their skills at the convention center and a flag football tournament just outside city limits. Members of the city’s Tourism Commission gave favorable recommendations...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
ALDI’s opens in Milford
Friday morning, ALDI’s opened their new location in Milford in the former Sav-A-Lot building. The line to enter the store stretched from the doors to Dollar General at the other end of Milford Plaza, indicating how excited people were for the new store to open. “In line for ALDI’s opening!” Councilman Todd Culotta posted on social media with a photo ... Read More
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
