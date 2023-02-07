ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

Jill Biden Chooses Regal Purple Dress for State of the Union Address 2023

Jill Biden attended the 2023 State of the Union Address on Tuesday, opting for jewel tones. In honor of this year’s address given by her husband, President Biden, the first lady wore a regal bright purple dress with a statement belt. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces and gold bracelets.More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra Stripes During President Biden’s speech, he called for an end to what he referred to as “junk fees” in travel, entertainment and credit cards. He also discussed economic issues ranging from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy