ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky. For the first time ever, a Safe Haven Baby Box was used in the commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville. Updated: 11 hours ago. The event showcases the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating possible shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a possible shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Friday evening. Two WDRB employees who were in the area at the time said they heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Clay Street. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy