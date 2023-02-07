Read full article on original website
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A healthy baby was recently surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green less than three months after it was installed. Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said each time an infant is surrendered at a baby box "it is an affirmation that we need anonymous surrender options."
wdrb.com
'We take care of our own' | Radcliff mother overwhelmed by community support after losing home in fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community. Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire officials say woman hospitalized after setting home on fire in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital after officials say she started a fire in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. According to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Howard Street, off Garland Avenue and South 28th Street, just after 1 p.m. Friday.
Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
WBKO
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky. For the first time ever, a Safe Haven Baby Box was used in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
Wave 3
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
wdrb.com
The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
wdrb.com
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford lives near...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | East Louisville's 113-year-old Boxhill estate listed for $5.75 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive, historic estate overlooking the Ohio River in east Louisville just hit the market, and the proceeds from the sale will go straight to Bellarmine University. The Boxhill estate, built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, just south of River Road in east Louisville's Glenview...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating possible shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a possible shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Friday evening. Two WDRB employees who were in the area at the time said they heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Clay Street. They...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
