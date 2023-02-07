Read full article on original website
Medicaid annual eligibility reviews to resumes in April, SC officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) will resume standard Medicaid annual eligibility reviews in April, following a pause due to the COVID-19 Emergency declaration, officials said in a statement. April 1, 2023 will mark the official start date of these reviews, which...
A third murder leads Bishopville leaders to install security cameras off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders are taking action by installing additional security cameras in Bishopville following the recent murder of a 76-year-old man at a local KFC restaurant. In the last two years, multiple violent crimes have occurred at the busy intersection of 1-20 and Sumter Highway. The regained...
2,000 fentanyl pills found in West Columbia man's home, deputies say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man will face several drug-related charges after Lexington County narcotics agents say he had drugs delivered to his home in January. Officials have arrested Nasiyr James, 28, after an operation by several law enforcement groups to do a controlled delivery of a...
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
South Carolina spends 34th consecutive week at No. 1; LSU and UConn fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team made a statement over the weekend in their win over then-No. 3 LSU. The Gamecocks' 88-64 win between the last two undefeated teams in college basketball left no question about who is the best team in the country. On...
Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
Heavy rain with a chance for flooding this weekend in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It's going to be a wet weekend across the South Carolina Midlands as a powerful storm system moves directly over the Palmetto State. Showers are possible early Saturday, however our rain chances ramp up throughout the day. Heavy rain will push north as a coastal...
No. 1 South Carolina thrashes No. 3 LSU to win undefeated battle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Going into Sunday's showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU, both teams were undefeated. After Sunday, there is only one: South Carolina. In front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 fans at Colonial Life Arena, the top-ranked Gamecocks beat the Tigers 88-64.
Lexington traffic stop leads to drug trafficking bust, arrest
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington traffic stop led police officers to an arrest after they discovered roughly 1,000 Xanax pills over the weekend. According to Lexington Police, an officer pulled over a possibly impaired driver. During a search, police say they uncovered roughly 1,000 Xanax pills, two handguns,...
Fight between McDonald's employees leaves 14-year-old dead; man arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A teen is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting at a Sumter McDonald's. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's in the 100 block of North Lafayette Drive in Sumter, according to police. Officials say a fight broke out...
Rainy start to Sunday, but skies drying out heading into Monday
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's been a wet and dreary weekend so far and Sunday doesn't look that much better. So far, rain has been stacking up in the Midlands. In the 24 hours before 7 p.m. Saturday, we've seen some places get up above half an inch. Rain will...
"Freezin' for a Reason": 2023 Lake Murray Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WACH) — Hundreds gathered at the shores of Lake Murray Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina. Participants helped to raise nearly $78,000, according to the Special Olympics SC website, which will be allocated to aiding over 30,000 Special Olympics athletes in the state.
Richland One opens Pre-K Registration for 2023-24 school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One is opening registration for it's free Pre-K programs for the upcoming school year, officials announce on Monday. The Pre-Kindergarten program is available for three and four-year-old's and taught by certified teachers that'll help children to prepare for kindergarten, officials said in a statement.
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
RCSD: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe and returned home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning was found safe and returned home to her family. Her dog was also found. ---- Previous Coverage Below ---- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching...
Irmo: Road cleared, reopened after hit-and-run, several suspects ran from scene
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Irmo Fire says Piney Grove Road has been cleared and reopened to the public following a hit-and-run collision on Saturday just off I26. Law enforcement closed two lanes earlier to investigate a collision in which multiple suspects ran from one of the vehicles involved. Authorities...
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
10th annual Spring Valley Baptist Hunger Project
Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning packing meals for those in need, totaling over 100,000 meals. It happened at Spring Valley High school. It’s part of a community project hosted by Spring Valley Baptist. Every year they give back to the community by putting together boxes of foods....
