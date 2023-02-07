ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicaid annual eligibility reviews to resumes in April, SC officials said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) will resume standard Medicaid annual eligibility reviews in April, following a pause due to the COVID-19 Emergency declaration, officials said in a statement. April 1, 2023 will mark the official start date of these reviews, which...
Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
No. 1 South Carolina thrashes No. 3 LSU to win undefeated battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Going into Sunday's showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU, both teams were undefeated. After Sunday, there is only one: South Carolina. In front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 fans at Colonial Life Arena, the top-ranked Gamecocks beat the Tigers 88-64.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington traffic stop leads to drug trafficking bust, arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington traffic stop led police officers to an arrest after they discovered roughly 1,000 Xanax pills over the weekend. According to Lexington Police, an officer pulled over a possibly impaired driver. During a search, police say they uncovered roughly 1,000 Xanax pills, two handguns,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Richland One opens Pre-K Registration for 2023-24 school year

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One is opening registration for it's free Pre-K programs for the upcoming school year, officials announce on Monday. The Pre-Kindergarten program is available for three and four-year-old's and taught by certified teachers that'll help children to prepare for kindergarten, officials said in a statement.
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
COLUMBIA, SC
RCSD: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe and returned home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning was found safe and returned home to her family. Her dog was also found. ---- Previous Coverage Below ---- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends

COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
COLUMBIA, SC
10th annual Spring Valley Baptist Hunger Project

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning packing meals for those in need, totaling over 100,000 meals. It happened at Spring Valley High school. It’s part of a community project hosted by Spring Valley Baptist. Every year they give back to the community by putting together boxes of foods....
COLUMBIA, SC

