Radio Row Day #2 // What Happened Last Night // Kevin Durant to Boston? Stephen A. Smith Rekindles Trade Rumors – 2/7 (Hour 1)

Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Answer When Asked About Kevin Durant Getting Traded
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was asked about Kevin Durant getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Stephen A. Smith Warns The Lakers Against Trading Russell Westbrook
Stephen A. says Lakers should keep Russell Westbrook past the trade deadline.
Stephen A. Smith Blasts Kyrie Irving, Saying He Doesn't Trust Him: "I Would Just Pay Him One Year At Time"
Stephen A. Smith has made a bold statement by saying he wouldn't give Kyrie Irving more than a 1-year contract at a time.
Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Will Celtics Trade Grant Williams? Chatter Reportedly 'Starting to Grow'
The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there's sure to be plenty of chatter before it's all said and done. The Boston Celtics have had plenty of rumors swirling around them and there likely will be even more before the Feb. 9 deadline passes. One player that has had some question ...
Mavs LIVE in LA: Kyrie Irving Closes Door on Clippers in Dallas Win - Full Highlights
"It's been nothing but a warm embrace and nothing but genuine love,'' Kyrie Irving tells us as he makes his post-trade Dallas Mavericks debut at the Clippers ... and DallasBasketball.com is there with live in-game updates ...
Kyrie Irving helps Dallas Mavericks to victory over Los Angeles Clippers on debut, despite Luka Doncić absence
On his first appearance for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving scored a joint game-high 24 points to help his new team to a big 110-104 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBC Sports
Ex-C's president Danny Ainge is working his magic in Utah
Danny Ainge continues to live up to his "Trader Danny" nickname in Utah. The former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations has set the Utah Jazz up for a bright future with an impressive collection of assets. On Wednesday, he added to that collection by acquiring a lightly-protected first-round pick in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doc Rivers Rips 76ers’ Defensive Effort In Loss To Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was disgusted with how his team played against the shorthanded Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The Celtics were without four starters by halftime as Jaylen Brown left in the second quarter due to a facial fracture, but the 76ers couldn’t take advantage as their abysmal defensive effort really irritated Rivers.
