Boston, MA

Radio Row Day #2 // What Happened Last Night // Kevin Durant to Boston? Stephen A. Smith Rekindles Trade Rumors – 2/7 (Hour 1)

 2 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade

The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Ex-C's president Danny Ainge is working his magic in Utah

Danny Ainge continues to live up to his "Trader Danny" nickname in Utah. The former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations has set the Utah Jazz up for a bright future with an impressive collection of assets. On Wednesday, he added to that collection by acquiring a lightly-protected first-round pick in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NESN

Doc Rivers Rips 76ers’ Defensive Effort In Loss To Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was disgusted with how his team played against the shorthanded Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The Celtics were without four starters by halftime as Jaylen Brown left in the second quarter due to a facial fracture, but the 76ers couldn’t take advantage as their abysmal defensive effort really irritated Rivers.
BOSTON, MA

