videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
thebengilpost.com
Farm Credit Illinois offers scholarship, grant funds for youth
Applications for Farm Credit Illinois’ annual agriculture scholarship and community improvement grant programs are open until Feb. 28, 2023. As higher education costs continue to rise, the cooperative increased scholarships for high school seniors from $2,000 to $2,500 this year. AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIPS. High school seniors pursuing a career in...
videtteonline.com
Students to hunt for opportunities at ISU's Spring Internship Fair Thursday
Illinois State University is hosting its Spring Internship Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Students seeking internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with representatives from 53 different employers. A list of the employers that will be in attendance can be found online.
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools students using speech program to their advantage
Six Peoria Public Schools students have returned from a nationwide speech competition in California, and their coaches are helping them prepare for their next contest. Advantage Communications arrived in Peoria in 2021 with district-funded programs that provide free speech and performance education curriculum for after-school practice. Advantage Communications founder and...
WCIA
Urbana School District hosting job fair
We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
videtteonline.com
Connect Transit considers offering zero-fare rides in Bloomington-Normal
Illinois State University students can ride Bloomington-Normal’s Connect Transit buses for free by scanning their school ID. In the future, zero-fare rides may be available for the rest of the area’s residents too. Connect Transit currently offers zero-fare rides on Election Day and during the month of September...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
Illinois hopes to increase Black and brown-owned recreational pot businesses
BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) – Social equity was a pillar in the state's recreational marijuana legislation, but three years after it passed, many Black and brown-owned businesses are still not up and running.That's leading critics to question whether or not the state is prioritizing the applicants. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story from Burbank.A moment more than three years in the making: the doors at Star Buds' dispensary in Burbank is finally open.The partners in the majority Black-owned cannabis dispensary were among the first applicants under the state's social equity program, the first of its kind in the nation. The...
WQAD
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
WCIA
The Khach: Meet Erin Watson
Grace Khachaturian got to sit down with Urbana-native, Erin Waston. We dive into a bit of her story and impact, the ministry YoungLives and trace back the roots of her heart for people. Full interview below:. Link to full podcast!
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Park District holding hiring fair Friday
February 8, 2023 – The Decatur Park District is hoping to fill a number of positions during their hiring fair this Friday. The Park District is looking for both part-time and summer positions. According to Executive Director Clay Gerhard, they are hoping to fill around 500-600 positions. Many of those positions could be hired on the spot.
New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records
(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found the plaintiff's medical records were changed without notification. ...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
New report says nurses at Illinois facility forced patients to dig through their own feces
Newly released reports from the Illinois Department of Human Services' watchdog office reveal shocking instances of cruelty, abuse and poor care of patients who have mental illnesses and developmental disabilities at a state-run facility in rural southern Illinois. The eight reports, obtained last month under the Illinois Freedom of Information...
Pritzker attending National Governor's Association meeting in Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in Washington, D.C. Friday for the National Governor's Association meeting. Closed-door meetings will be held today, but there's a public session on Saturday.Topics for the public session include discussions on strengthening youth mental health and solving the worker shortage crisis.
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
wpsdlocal6.com
State of Illinois details free income tax preparation assistance for low, moderate income families
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Low-to-moderate income families who need assistance with income tax preparation can get free help from several trusted programs across the country. According to a Thursday release from the State of Illinois, some of the programs providing free, basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing include:. The...
