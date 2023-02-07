Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
Iowa's governor ups national profile
Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night.
who13.com
'We're not done,' Iowa governor says in D.C. about future tax cut plans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has worked with the Republican-led legislature three times to cut taxes since she took over in 2017. On Friday, Reynolds said during a CATO Institute forum in Washington, D.C. that she wants to reduce personal income taxes completely. ‘We’re not done,’ Iowa governor says in D.C....
KCRG.com
Attorney General asks lawmakers for 900K to fulfill campaign promise
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) is requesting $920,514 to hire a legal team to sue the Biden Administration, according to a presentation to lawmakers. The request would help the newly elected official deliver on a campaign promise to sue the Biden Administration. If the...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits
Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
who13.com
Morning Forecast 2-11-23
Mild conditions move in for the weekend and first half of next week. Mild conditions move in for the weekend and first half of next week. Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County. A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near...
KCCI.com
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa AG Joins Lawsuit to Block Federal Rule on Pistol Braces
Brenna Bird, Iow Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined a lawsuit that challenges a Biden Administration rule requiring registration of gun accessories known as pistol braces. Pistol braces were first marketed in 2012 as a way to help people with a disability...
KGLO News
Change proposed in governor’s ‘Students First Act’ regarding testing requirements
DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills.
Boos and jeers at State of the Union don’t change one Iowan’s optimism
DES MOINES, Iowa — Scott Raecker didn’t boo, hiss or jeer Democrats when he was a Republican member of the Iowa House of Representatives from 1999-2012. And he doesn’t cheer fellow Republicans who did Tuesday night during the State of the Union Address, but he remains optimistic that civility can still lead the way in […]
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
who13.com
Iowa Department of Education Needs Sponsors to Feed Hungry Kids Over the Summer
Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on the Iowa Department of Education's need for sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program. Iowa Department of Education Needs Sponsors to Feed …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on the Iowa Department of Education's need for sponsors for the Summer Food Service...
who13.com
Friday Forecast
Mild conditions move in for the weekend and first half of next week. Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County. A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. ‘We’re not done,’ Iowa governor says in D.C. about …...
WQAD
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations
Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers also heard from parents with Moms for Liberty and others who said the legislation will restore “parental rights.” A Senate Education subcommittee recommended passage of Senate File 159 after an hour of […] The post Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General joins lawsuit over ATF rule requiring registration of pistol braces
The rule went into effect January 31st, but gun owners have until the end of May to register their pistol braces. If they don't register by then, they could face fines and up to ten years in prison. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is joining 24 other states in a...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Expands Registered Apprenticeship Grants to Grow Health Careers
Governor Kim Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State address a new $15 million round of funding targeted at growing Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs across high-demand fields in health care. The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will support more programs that help Iowa meet the demand of its health care workforce.
ourquadcities.com
QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
Comments / 0