Louisville, KY

Dave Peterson
4d ago

Youth violence is the result of broken families and lazy parenting. Neither problem is capable of being “fixed” by the larger community.

HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago

Dam! I thought the, 'game changer' was gonna do that😂Since that has (clearly failed.) How bout we do what we should be doing. Holding the parent/guardian accountable for children's behavior🤔

Rebel Lakis
4d ago

how are you gonna stop youth violence,when the parents (adults) in most of these children's lives are just as violent towards the children or other people that these children see everyday

