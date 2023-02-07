ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 15

Beverly Cowart
3d ago

5 years is insane. anyone that watched that video of him killing an elderly man must be horrified

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist collides with driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist and a car were on a crash course. The accident sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Hollywood Boulevard and 28th Avenue, Friday morning,. Police are investigating the crash. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Masseur accused of touching woman inappropriately at Massage Envy in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client. On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery. “Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say

MIAMI - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of running a chop shop. Police went to D' Brothers Body Shop, located in Hialeah, to conduct an inspection when they noticed employees trying to avoid them. Inspectors say they found several cars that were stolen and stripped.The owner of the shop, Dayer Raul Leon was arrested for grand theft and other charges.Another man is also facing charges.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jurors see surveillance video that captured rapper XXXTentacion's murder

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Jurors on Wednesday for the first time witnessed the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop. Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video that was filmed by surveillance cameras on June 18, 2018, that documented the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.The 20-year-old artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the business' driveway. According to testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy