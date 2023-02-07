Read full article on original website
Beverly Cowart
3d ago
5 years is insane. anyone that watched that video of him killing an elderly man must be horrified
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist collides with driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist and a car were on a crash course. The accident sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Hollywood Boulevard and 28th Avenue, Friday morning,. Police are investigating the crash. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
WSVN-TV
Masseur accused of touching woman inappropriately at Massage Envy in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client. On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery. “Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim...
South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say
MIAMI - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of running a chop shop. Police went to D' Brothers Body Shop, located in Hialeah, to conduct an inspection when they noticed employees trying to avoid them. Inspectors say they found several cars that were stolen and stripped.The owner of the shop, Dayer Raul Leon was arrested for grand theft and other charges.Another man is also facing charges.
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
WSVN-TV
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
Jurors see surveillance video that captured rapper XXXTentacion's murder
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Jurors on Wednesday for the first time witnessed the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop. Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video that was filmed by surveillance cameras on June 18, 2018, that documented the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.The 20-year-old artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the business' driveway. According to testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in...
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
WSVN-TV
Parents outrage after children appear in blackface during Black history month celebration at daycare in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are outraged after a teacher caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black history month, the children faces were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said a parent....
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
