FORT LAUDERDALE -- Jurors on Wednesday for the first time witnessed the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop. Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video that was filmed by surveillance cameras on June 18, 2018, that documented the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.The 20-year-old artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the business' driveway. According to testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO