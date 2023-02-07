Read full article on original website
wosu.org
End of SNAP pandemic boost has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried
People across the country who receive SNAP or food stamp benefits will see that allocation shrink after this month, as the boost the federal government provided during the pandemic comes to an end. That has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried about a looming benefits cliff for some recipients. In Ohio,...
wbiw.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here’s why
INDIANA – The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states – including Indiana – offered diverse programs that offered inflation relief payments...
wosu.org
Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot
One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Whitmer announces largest tax break plan for working families, seniors
(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders rolled out the largest tax break for working families and seniors in decades. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate joined Whitmer to announce the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which rolls back the retirement tax, boosts the Working Families Tax Credit and delivers inflation relief checks to taxpayers. "The #1 concern for Michiganders right now is costs," said Governor Whitmer. "Our Lowering MI Costs plan puts money back in people's pockets by rolling back the retirement tax, quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, and delivering inflation relief...
One-time payment of $180 available to Americans - will you get one?
All tax paying residents of Michigan could receive "inflation relief" payments of $180. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement, the program will cost an estimated $800 million. (source)
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
proclaimerscv.com
TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?
The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
wosu.org
Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail in the state
Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?
Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans
Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say
A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
‘It is a good way to ruin your life,’ MSP warns of consequences for ‘swatting’ calls
Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats being made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
