Ohio State

End of SNAP pandemic boost has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried

People across the country who receive SNAP or food stamp benefits will see that allocation shrink after this month, as the boost the federal government provided during the pandemic comes to an end. That has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried about a looming benefits cliff for some recipients. In Ohio,...
Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot

One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
Whitmer announces largest tax break plan for working families, seniors

(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders rolled out the largest tax break for working families and seniors in decades. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate joined Whitmer to announce the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which rolls back the retirement tax, boosts the Working Families Tax Credit and delivers inflation relief checks to taxpayers. "The #1 concern for Michiganders right now is costs," said Governor Whitmer. "Our Lowering MI Costs plan puts money back in people's pockets by rolling back the retirement tax, quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, and delivering inflation relief...
TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?

The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail in the state

Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?

Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans

Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say

A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
