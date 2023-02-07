ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

15-year-old boy dies after in drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenager who was wounded in a drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix last week has died, authorities said. A girl who was a bystander was injured during the Friday afternoon incident near First Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Isaac Perez Grado, 15, was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix: PD

PHOENIX - A child is dead after being hit by a truck on Feb. 7 in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix Police officials. The collision happened near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In a statement, officials say early information indicates that a pick-up truck pulling a trailer was stopped at a stop sign on 23rd Avenue, and was getting ready to make a right turn into Thunderbird Road when the victim, identified as 10-year-old Jayveon Grant, and an adult male family member were walking west, on the south side of Thunderbird.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes

PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy