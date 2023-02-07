PHOENIX - A child is dead after being hit by a truck on Feb. 7 in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix Police officials. The collision happened near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In a statement, officials say early information indicates that a pick-up truck pulling a trailer was stopped at a stop sign on 23rd Avenue, and was getting ready to make a right turn into Thunderbird Road when the victim, identified as 10-year-old Jayveon Grant, and an adult male family member were walking west, on the south side of Thunderbird.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO