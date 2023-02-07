Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from...
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities.
The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
KTAR.com
15-year-old boy dies after in drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenager who was wounded in a drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix last week has died, authorities said. A girl who was a bystander was injured during the Friday afternoon incident near First Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Isaac Perez Grado, 15, was...
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
fox10phoenix.com
Child dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - A child is dead after being hit by a truck on Feb. 7 in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix Police officials. The collision happened near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In a statement, officials say early information indicates that a pick-up truck pulling a trailer was stopped at a stop sign on 23rd Avenue, and was getting ready to make a right turn into Thunderbird Road when the victim, identified as 10-year-old Jayveon Grant, and an adult male family member were walking west, on the south side of Thunderbird.
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk's death, they're asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk's heirs.
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week.
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
KTAR.com
3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes
PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
10-year-old boy dies after getting hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Jayveon Grant was struck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. He died after he was taken to a hospital, police said. The...
