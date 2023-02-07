ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Stop driving these old Honda models immediately, automaker warns

Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for its older vehicles due to a dangerous malfunction with their airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company is warning car owners not to drive specific models of 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles with defective Takata...
Franklin County Free Press

Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Carscoops

New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander

The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
Motley Fool

Honda Issues 'Do Not Drive' Alert for 8,200 Acura and Honda Vehicles

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What Happened. According to the NHTSA (National...
torquenews.com

The Tiny Toyota Car That Runs Forever

Looking for a small Toyota that costs less than a Corolla or Camry but can run just as long if properly maintained? Then you will want to see this Mechanic’s review on why he recommends one of Toyota’s smallest Japanese-made models. Fuel Efficient and Long Lasting. When it...
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Recalls 21,000 ID.4s Because They Might Stall While Driving

Volkswagen has issued a recall for almost 21,000 units of its all-electric ID.4 crossover because they might lose power and stall while driving. The issue lies with the software that controls the high-voltage battery, which can reset itself under certain conditions and in turn deactivate the pulse inverter during its reset. As a result, the car’s electric motor could lose power.
Carscoops

GM Secures Exclusive U.S. Semiconductor Production To Tackle Shortage Crisis

For the better part of the last two years, a shortage of semiconductor has hobbled the automotive industry, limiting the amount of new cars companies can produce and lowering sales around the world. Now, GM has announced a strategic, long-term agreement with GlobalFoundries to supply semiconductors from up state New York.
Motor1.com

Consumer Reports Lists Its Top 10 Least Satisfying Cars For 2022

Owning a car is a long-term commitment with years of payments. That's why it would be nice to know if you'll still like the vehicle after a few years. You can't ask your future self that question, but you can do the next best thing by enlisting the opinions of other people. That's where Consumer Reports' member auto surveys come in handy.
Carscoops

Ineos Working On 3 New Models, Including Electric Off-Roader

Ineos is only a new player in the automotive space but it is already planning a significant expansion of its current line-up that solely consists of the Grenadier. The company’s owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has revealed that Ineos is working on a small electric off-roader, a luxurious SUV similar in size to the Grenadier, and a more urban-focused model.
The Independent

Edmunds: Car shopping trends and tips for 2023

Shopping for a new or used car over the last few years has become a frustrating and expensive undertaking. Car shoppers have had to deal with vehicle shortages, high prices, dwindling incentives and rising interest rates. Will 2023 bring any relief? Yes and no.“Many buyers exited the market due to inventory issues or pricing that was not what they were expecting,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights. “While some of those issues will subside for 2023, current buyers will face a new set of challenges. The cost of financing continues to climb, which can offset some of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy