Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
What to expect from new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, per reports, providing Kyle Shanahan with the answer to his biggest personnel question heading into the 2023 season. Wilks, 50, interviewed at length with the 49ers on Monday, with...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans to interview Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for defensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans are scheduled to interview Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for their defensive coordinator job, according to a league source. A former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, Burke coached former Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt in his final NFL season before he retired.
Report: Panthers will not bring back OC Ben McAdoo for 2023
Well, now we know the Carolina Panthers will definitely have a new offensive coordinator for 2023. As reported by Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte on Thursday, Ben McAdoo—in an expected development—will not be returning to the team this upcoming season. McAdoo, as part of a personnel makeover from...
Ben McAdoo will not return as Panthers offensive coordinator: Sources
McAdoo was hired in January 2022, making this a one-year stint in Carolina for the now-former OC.
