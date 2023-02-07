Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Deluxe (DLX)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.12MM shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX). This represents 7.24% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.99MM shares and 7.02% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CACI International (CACI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.41MM shares of CACI International Inc (CACI). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.37MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.99MM shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). This represents 12.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.03MM shares and 11.92% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Bernstein Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)
On February 7, 2023, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Plains All American Pipeline from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline is $15.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60.
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
Comments / 0