12thman.com

Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women's basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday's 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12thman.com

No. 3 Aggies Defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. "Couldn't be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena," head coach Tana McKay said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12thman.com

Women’s Hoops Heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women's basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team's earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34. Defensive Battle.
STARKVILLE, MS
12thman.com

Aggies Sweep Twin Bill in Day Three Action of Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie softball blanked Michigan State, 4-0, and Texas A&M-Commerce, 11-0, in Saturday's Texas A&M Invitational action on Davis Diamond. With the twin bill triumphs, Texas A&M (5-0) has three consecutive shutouts and the Maroon & White have outscored opponents 43-3 at their season-opening tournament. Against...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12thman.com

Aggies Sweep Season Series with 74-62 Win Over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men's basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in Baton...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12thman.com

Postgame Show: MBB at LSU

The St. Joseph Health Postgame Show following Texas A&M's 72-64 win at LSU. Hear from head coach Buzz Williams, get highlights, analysis, scores and much more from the Texas A&M Sports Network team of Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton. (air date February 11, 2023) Get the St. Joseph Health...

