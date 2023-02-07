Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal
UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe
WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
WTOV 9
Local agencies receive state disaster relief funding for 2022 storms
Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick announced the first reimbursements of over $350,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program for three counties impacted by severe storms in February and May last year. The counties involved were Harrison, Monroe, and Muskingum. In Harrison County, German Township netted $33,918.90, and...
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
sciotopost.com
2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Changes Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
WTRF
Wind Advisory outlined for Ohio and West Virginia
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined the Northern Panhandle, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania in a Wind Advisory. The advisory runs from 11 AM Thursday until 7 AM Friday. Winds are expected to increase for the afternoon hours on Thursday and stay...
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Winners named in 4th annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License giveaway
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State […]
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
13abc.com
I75 bridge struck by semi
BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
wchstv.com
Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
yourerie
News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment
News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment. News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting …. News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment. ‘Glad to be back’: East Palestine families start …. Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was lifted,...
buffalonynews.net
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
WDTV
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
Comments / 0