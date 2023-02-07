BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Heritage Museum has received a donation that runs deep into the history of the county sheriff's position. The family of late sheriff Sam Dunfee donated two firearms that date back to World War II -- a Marlin Model 1897 Lever Action Rifle and a Colt Army Special .38 pistol. Dunfee served as sheriff from 1923 to 1926. He is the only sheriff in Belmont County to be killed in the line of duty.

