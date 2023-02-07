Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Officials with Jefferson County Water and Sewer say zero contamination has been detected
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The train derailment in East Palestine has left residents near Columbiana County questioning their water. Jefferson County Water and Sewer Director Mike Eroshevich says zero contamination has been detected in the county water system – and testing continues. The EPA is in the Steubenville,...
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital officials strongly oppose bill on immunization exemptions
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has one of the nations' toughest laws on childhood immunizations. While officials backing Senate Bill 535 hope to challenge them, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is digging in. If passed, the bill would provide parents the opportunity to seek philosophical or religious exemptions for...
WTOV 9
Belmont County officials warn of scheme targeting Medicaid recipients
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Belmont County are warning of a scam that is going around for Medicaid recipients. Swindlers are posing as government officials and telling recipients their Medicare cards need to be updated or replaced, requesting users' personal information. In return, they are stealing personal information....
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe
WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
WTOV 9
BREAKING: East Palestine evacuees told they can return home
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — East Palestine residents evacuated due to the train derailment in the community can now return home. That was the word from officials Wednesday afternoon at news conference that also included Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
WTOV 9
Belmont County Heritage Museum receives special donation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Heritage Museum has received a donation that runs deep into the history of the county sheriff's position. The family of late sheriff Sam Dunfee donated two firearms that date back to World War II -- a Marlin Model 1897 Lever Action Rifle and a Colt Army Special .38 pistol. Dunfee served as sheriff from 1923 to 1926. He is the only sheriff in Belmont County to be killed in the line of duty.
WTOV 9
Woodsfield's Monroe Theater remains vital part of community
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Theatre first opened its doors in December 1939. Decades later, community members are working to breathe life into the building. "Our childhood, we came out here as young kids,” Peggy Hartshorn said. “So, it's nice to still be able to come here."
WTOV 9
First lawsuit against Norfolk Southern filed after train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The first class-action lawsuit has been filed against Norfolk Southern Railroad after the derailment in East Palestine. In the civil action filed Tuesday, the rail company is accused of failing to exercise reasonable care to area residents and businesses, failing to maintain its tracks and equipment, and failing to reasonably warn the general public.
WTOV 9
Belmont County officials respond to misinformation regarding animal shelter
A couple of days of misinformation spread across social media regarding the Belmont County Animal Shelter and euthanizing dogs. NEWS9 spoke with the dog warden and county commissioners to bring some answers to the situation. A post from a resident said, "Belmont County dog shelter is no longer a no-kill...
WTOV 9
Businesses re-open near train derailment site in East Palestine
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent evacuation order being lifted in the village of East Palestine, many are looking to regroup, both in their personal and professional lives. They’re appreciating a homecooked meal and their own beds a lot more this week. "I’m feeling great. Got some...
WTOV 9
East Palestine residents thrilled to be returning home
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — There was good news for East Palestine residents late Wednesday afternoon. "The East Palestine Fire Department now feels it is safe to be in the evacuation area,” East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said. “With the full support of Governor DeWine, I am happy to announce that the evacuation order is now lifted."
WTOV 9
Officials face questions about air quality from East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — At the latest press conference regarding the train derailment Thursday afternoon, East Palestine officials gave updates on multiple fronts including cleanup effort, and answers for concerned residents about their safety. Proceedings began with Fire Chief Keith Drabick, who praised those involved with making the village...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council wants to raze more vacant homes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Demolitions were a big topic of discussion for Steubenville City Council on Tuesday night. The city is looking to use some American Rescue Plan funding to raze some vacant or dilapidated properties in city limits. Council also discussed some preliminary pricing on construction jobs within the...
WTOV 9
East Palestine evacuees getting antsy, want to return home, but when?
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — As the cleanup from a hazardous materials derailment in East Palestine continues, residents who live nearby just want to know when they can go home. Michelle Massey has been asking that question since Sunday evening when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first put out the evacuation...
WTOV 9
Officials remain unsure on when residents affected by derailment can return home
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials that have been closely monitoring the situation in East Palestine said Tuesday night the next few hours will be crucial in moving forward. They did not want to speculate on a timeline of when residents may be able to return home but said crews...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Fire Department investigating fire at Booker T. Washington Apartment complex
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Tuesday evening in downtown. Firefighters were dispatched to the Booker T. Washington Apartment complex on Chapline Street around 10:50 p.m. for a fire alarm activation. First responding units arriving on scene were met with smoke throughout...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Council unanimously passes Crown Act
WHEELING, W.Va. — After first hearing about it a few weeks ago, Wheeling City Council has amended Article 169, which creates a respectful and open world for natural hair, also known as the Crown Act. “The fact is, this is a boundary that won't and shouldn't stop you from...
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
