ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Belmont County officials warn of scheme targeting Medicaid recipients

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Belmont County are warning of a scam that is going around for Medicaid recipients. Swindlers are posing as government officials and telling recipients their Medicare cards need to be updated or replaced, requesting users' personal information. In return, they are stealing personal information....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County Heritage Museum receives special donation

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Heritage Museum has received a donation that runs deep into the history of the county sheriff's position. The family of late sheriff Sam Dunfee donated two firearms that date back to World War II -- a Marlin Model 1897 Lever Action Rifle and a Colt Army Special .38 pistol. Dunfee served as sheriff from 1923 to 1926. He is the only sheriff in Belmont County to be killed in the line of duty.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Woodsfield's Monroe Theater remains vital part of community

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Theatre first opened its doors in December 1939. Decades later, community members are working to breathe life into the building. "Our childhood, we came out here as young kids,” Peggy Hartshorn said. “So, it's nice to still be able to come here."
WOODSFIELD, OH
WTOV 9

First lawsuit against Norfolk Southern filed after train derailment

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The first class-action lawsuit has been filed against Norfolk Southern Railroad after the derailment in East Palestine. In the civil action filed Tuesday, the rail company is accused of failing to exercise reasonable care to area residents and businesses, failing to maintain its tracks and equipment, and failing to reasonably warn the general public.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Businesses re-open near train derailment site in East Palestine

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent evacuation order being lifted in the village of East Palestine, many are looking to regroup, both in their personal and professional lives. They’re appreciating a homecooked meal and their own beds a lot more this week. "I’m feeling great. Got some...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

East Palestine residents thrilled to be returning home

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — There was good news for East Palestine residents late Wednesday afternoon. "The East Palestine Fire Department now feels it is safe to be in the evacuation area,” East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said. “With the full support of Governor DeWine, I am happy to announce that the evacuation order is now lifted."
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Officials face questions about air quality from East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — At the latest press conference regarding the train derailment Thursday afternoon, East Palestine officials gave updates on multiple fronts including cleanup effort, and answers for concerned residents about their safety. Proceedings began with Fire Chief Keith Drabick, who praised those involved with making the village...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Council wants to raze more vacant homes

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Demolitions were a big topic of discussion for Steubenville City Council on Tuesday night. The city is looking to use some American Rescue Plan funding to raze some vacant or dilapidated properties in city limits. Council also discussed some preliminary pricing on construction jobs within the...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Council unanimously passes Crown Act

WHEELING, W.Va. — After first hearing about it a few weeks ago, Wheeling City Council has amended Article 169, which creates a respectful and open world for natural hair, also known as the Crown Act. “The fact is, this is a boundary that won't and shouldn't stop you from...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy