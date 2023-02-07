ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre …. A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

BJ’s to open in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
LA VERGNE, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee

In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

