Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the Dead
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
What to Eat in Nashville
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates Donors
Get Your Tickets for the Tennessee Crossroads Inaugural Whiskey Tasting
Join Nashville Public Television and Tennessee Crossroads for the Inaugural Whiskey Tasting at the Nashville Public Television campus (161 Rains Avenue 37203) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Guests will experience all the diverse flavors of Tennessee whiskey from across the state to support...
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
Red Bicycle to Open Nolensville Pike Location
The neighborhood favorite coffee shop will be opening a new location along Nolensville Pike, inside of Vintage Edge mixed-use complex.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
Otaku Ramen to Open Two More Nashville Locations This Year
The popular ramen restaurant will be coming to East Nashville's Highland Yards development as well The Factory at Franklin later this year.
WKRN
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre …. A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
WSMV
BJ’s to open in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores
Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider. This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month. Eight of the announced closures are in...
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
Guests get royal prom experience with ‘Night to Shine’ in Gallatin
Guests got to experience an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
WYSH AM 1380
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
wpln.org
What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee
In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
