WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
mynbc5.com
Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are unsafe for recreating, officials say
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials from multiple state agencies, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Vermont State Police, are advising people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions. This comes after an angler died after falling through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, and two...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife will use our tax dollars lobbying the Legislature in favor of a small special-interest group, when it should be working for wildlife and the majority of Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right? .
Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain
The Grand Isle resident’s death appears to be an accident, according to state police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain.
WCAX
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71 year old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center where he later died. The 88 year old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hinesburg village’s housing boom 40 years in the making
Concerns have been raised about the character of the neighborhood after 400 new people have moved into town and whether the town has the water and sewer infrastructure to support all the new growth. Not to mention that the developments lie close to floodplains. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hinesburg village’s housing boom 40 years in the making.
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WCAX
UVM Trustees approve formation of new school and institution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. The school of world languages and cultures will bring four departments together under the same roof. Those are Asian languages and literatures, classics, German and Russian, and romance languages and cultures.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S.
We need more nurses, teachers, doctors and engineers, as well as skilled trades workers, among others, and thankfully we have seen a bit of an influx of new Vermonters. That said, nobody is moving to Vermont to pay more taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S. .
Colchester Sun
Here are 11 things to look forward to in Essex and Essex Junction
Details: Browse the February baking book display and choose a cookie recipe. Sign up at the front desk with the recipe, bake at least a dozen cookies and swap them with participants. Jewelry Trunk Show at Essex Experience. When: 2-6 PM, Saturday, February 11. Where: Addie & Grace, Essex. Details:...
VTDigger
GSR Solutions and Franklin County Dairy Farm announce the commercial operation of a new dairy manure waste to value process
Burlington, Vermont, February 09, 2023 – GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR’s biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project’s implementation along with project partners.
vermontbiz.com
Maple Broadband extends service area
Maple Broadband is bringing high speed future-proof fiber internet to Addison County. Service will be launching later this month in portions of Cornwall, Salisbury, and a small corner of Middlebury. In 2022, Maple Broadband’s focus was on securing funding and beginning construction on the foundation of their network. Here’s where...
WCAX
Super Senior: Jean Richardson
NORTH FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. A native of England, she has called Vermont home for close to 50 years, living in an 1830 vintage house in North Ferrisburgh. “It’s a gorgeous old place,” Richardson said, showing off her sugaring facility. “I set it up as a one-woman sugaring operation.” But that’s not the only thing on tap. Her hens are around the corner.
Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy
Landing on the Town Meeting Day ballot by a petition campaign, the proposal would place more authority in the hands of voters to alter city ordinances. Critics say it isn’t well-suited to the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy.
Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard
Brandon resident Cecil Reniche-Smith is seeking a one-year term on the Brandon selectboard. A graduate of Vermont Law School, Reniche-Smith moved to Brandon after working for many years as a senior assistant attorney general for the state of Oregon, where […] Read More The post Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard appeared first on The Mountain Times.
