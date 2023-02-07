ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: DRB Should Vote “No” on VCFA’s Proposed College Master Plan Application

I thank The Bridge for Cassandra Hemenway’s article, “Residents Rally About VCFA Zoning Request,” Jan. 17, 2023, about concerns voiced by Montpelier residents on January 3, at a meeting before the Development Review Board (DRB) regarding the proposed Application submitted by Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA). As further explained by Joe Castellano and Alisa Dworsky in their letters to the editor (Jan. 24, 2023), VCFA is attempting to change zoning procedures which would disenfranchise the community and could result in the creation of a commercial park.
Police: Transient Man Allegedly Burgles City Hall

Montpelier police arrested a man on Feb. 9 following a month-long investigation for alleged acts of trespassing, burglary, and other offenses inside city hall. Arrested was Randolph M. Tatro, 26, described in a police report as “transient.” Police issued a press release Feb. 10 stating the Montpelier Police Department acted on a report of burglary at the Montpelier Community Justice Center, which is located at 39 Main Street inside the city hall building. Following an investigation, Tatro was arrested on charges of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism.
