Border Patrol agents disrupt more than 50 human smuggling tries in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents, operating in the El Paso Sector, disrupted numerous human smuggling schemes this week including discovering several stash houses. According to Customs and Border Protection, El Paso Sector agents have disrupted 56 human smuggling events within the last seven days, leading to the discovery of more than […]
CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso intercepted 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents. The first interception occurred on Friday Feb. 3 when CBP […]
Central El Paso bar accused of repeated criminal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Central El Paso bar that has allegedly been a recurrent source of criminal activity since 2019. “Cantina Cazadores” was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a district court judge approved a temporary restraining order against the bar […]
elpasomatters.org
Former prosecutor targeted widow of Walmart shooting victim, DA Bill Hicks says
A former El Paso prosecutor sent emails to federal officials in an attempt to bar the widow of a Walmart massacre victim from entering the United States, District Attorney Bill Hicks said. A letter from Hicks for the widow, dated Wednesday, said “then Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent emails...
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
KVIA
South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt
A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.
28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter
90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
KVIA
DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
Zacatecas on alert after mass killings reported on consecutive weekends
Authorities in Zacatecas have ramped up security in two contiguous towns where eight people were gunned down over the weekend.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The suspected gunman in the racist 2019 attack at a Walmart in El Paso that killed 23 people is expected to plead guilty to federal hate crime and firearms charges. Patrick Crusius was set to appear in an El Paso courtroom on Wednesday. The expected guilty plea would amount to the first conviction in a case that has dragged on more than three years. In the three years since the shooting, some Democrats and immigrant rights group say they are disappointed that the portrayal of an “invasion” on the U.S.-Mexico border has continued in American politics even after the El Paso shooting. Crusius published a document online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
Man suspected of targeting Mexicans in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty to hate crime charges
The man suspected of targeting Mexicans in the 2019 El Paso, Texas, Walmart shooting pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges.
El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso travelers will soon be able to fly directly to Long Beach, California and Orlando, Florida with Southwest Airlines from El Paso International Airport. Daily service to Long Beach Airport will begin July 11, and weekly flights to Orlando International Airport will be serviced on Saturdays starting September 9. The post El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
KVIA
Warrant issued for man in connection to 18-year-old’s stabbing death in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A disagreement led to a confrontation that fatally injured an 18-year-old northeast El Paso man, according to El Paso police. The confrontation happened on Feb. 2 at Magoffin and Noble. According to investigators, a 42-year-old male is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Jadon Jeter Robinson. A...
