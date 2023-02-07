ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Memphis Officers To Be Disciplined Over Handling Of Tyre Nichols Arrest

By Sara Boboltz, Nick Visser
 3 days ago

The city of Memphis is expected to discipline seven additional police officers as it continues investigating Tyre Nichols ’ death last month, an official told HuffPost after a city council meeting Tuesday.

Nichols, 29, was brutally beaten by Memphis Police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and brought to a hospital where he died three days later. Five police officers were fired soon after the incident, later followed by a handful of emergency responders and a sixth police officer.

Only the first five police officers have been charged with any crimes; they face counts of second-degree murder.

Tuesday’s announcement brings the total number of officers to be disciplined to 13, according to Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink. The additional officers are expected to receive a “statement of charges” this week.

“A statement of charges is a document in which the officer is notified of the policy violations that have been identified and then there’s a process by which they are afforded a hearing and then a decision is made,” Sink explained at the city council meeting.

A final round of disciplinary measures is expected to come later this week, Sink said. Administrative hearings are expected to be held next week.

The city is not yet ready to identify all of the officers involved, she added.

The New York Times reported later Tuesday one of the officers involved in Nichols arrest and beating took a picture of him as he was bloodied and handcuffed. The officer, identified as Demetrius Haley, then sent the photo to at least five other people, a Memphis Police Department document states.

The Times added that local police department policy prohibits officers from using personal cellphones while on patrol. According to the document, Haley used his personal device and send the photo to two other officers, a civilian employee at the department and another acquaintance.

The ongoing fallout after Nichols’ death has renewed the national conversation over racial justice and police brutality, prompting protests in some cities. President Joe Biden is expected to address police reform in his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Body-camera footage of the Memphis officers’ interaction with Nichols, released late last month, showed how they pursued Nichols on foot when he fled the scene. Once they caught Nichols, the officers deployed a stun gun, pepper spray and an extensive beating, including injuries to his head.

“A lot went wrong on Jan. 7,” Police Chief C. J. Davis said Tuesday.

Davis cited a supervisor shortage and the officers’ “wolf pack mentality” in her comments to Memphis City Council members, defending the training provided to them by the department.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the department was forced to lower the bar to joining the force in recent years amid an uptick in crime and difficulty retaining workers.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. The 2015 assault of the inmate was so disturbing that 34 others — the entire cellblock — signed a letter to the corrections director. “We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers,” the letter stated. The warning from dozens of inmates at the Shelby County prison is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Nichols died three days after the beating.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness the alleged reckless driving that was the justification for pulling over Nichols but still approached his car while brandishing his gun, according to police documents seeking to bar him from working in law enforcement. That Jan. 7 traffic stop quickly escalated into a beating, and Nichols died three days later. Officer Preston Hemphill’s own body camera showed that from the very beginning of the traffic stop he and two other officers approached Nichols with force that was disproportionate for the alleged offense of reckless driving, according to a statement from the disciplinary hearing that took place before he was fired. Hemphill was fired last week but has not been charged for his role in Nichols’ beating and arrest, which has sparked widespread outrage and reignited a national discussion of police brutality against Black people. Five other officers, who are Black and were caught on video pummeling Nichols with their fists, feet and a baton, have been charged with murder and other offenses.
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Lawsuit Says Cops Who Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols Also Attacked Another Black Man 3 Days Earlier

A new federal lawsuit accuses the same officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols of assaulting another Black man in Memphis, Tenn. days earlier. Local Memphis station WMC reported that Monterrious Harris, 22, sued the City of Memphis and the five former officers for an alleged assault on Jan. 4, three days before the same Black cops beat Nichols, 29, to death.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
