Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
cbs19news
CATEC money is coming from the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools is paying $5.3 million to buy out Albemarle County's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, but that amount of money isn't coming out of thin air. It will be coming from the city's budget, but Councilor Michael Payne says the...
cbs19news
AEA continuing to push for collective bargaining in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the Albemarle Education Association showed up in numbers at Thursday's Albemarle County School Board meeting, and they continue to urge the board to consider adopting collective bargaining rights for employees. Last week, the Charlottesville School Board endorsed collective bargaining for staff in...
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
cbs19news
CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
cbs19news
Carver Rec opens late on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville City Schools recognizes important staff members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School counselors play a big role in student lives, and one area school division is looking to highlight them. “They are kind of responsible for three different domains: the academic development of our students, the career development of our students, and the personal, social, or mental wellness of our students,” said Patrick Farrell, Behavior Support Specialist for Charlottesville High School.
cbs19news
Center at Belvedere director announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
cbs19news
Kochis holds walk-and talk-on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis held his weekly walk-and-talk on the Downtown Mall on Thursday. In an effort to get to know the people in his new community, Kochis has been holding these events around the city. Through them, he hopes to hear personal stories...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Augusta Free Press
‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent
Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed Tuesday. Along with the rest of the Commonwealth, property values increased significantly in the River City, seeing an average increase of 29.5 percent. “The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said in a...
Augusta Free Press
Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?
The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
cbs19news
Accepting nominations for heroes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for heroes. The annual Celebration of Heroes is coming up, and it will be honoring people from this area who have saved a life, performed an act of courage, or unselfishly served and gave inspirational leadership to the community while also raising funds to help the Red Cross help those in need.
cbs19news
The Art Bar opens with an emphasis on mental health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “We are going to be so diverse, that each energy is going to be met in each room,” said Marquez Mitchell, the owner of The Art Bar. The Art Bar offers a variety of features, such as a room where you throw paint against the wall, a room where you can paint with Bob Ross, and even a room where you can create your very own stop-motion movie.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Feb. 10
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events, including Our Planet Live, the Charlottesville Ballet, JABA Digs Jazz, and much more. For more information, click here.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the...
Comments / 0