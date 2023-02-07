In the current trading session, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) stock is trading at the price of $10.65, a gain of 1.00% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -8.31% less than its 52-week high of $11.61 and 24.36% better than its 52-week low of $8.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.00% below the high and +2.16% above the low.

1 DAY AGO