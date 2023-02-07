Read full article on original website
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
It 'temporarily’ closed when the pandemic started. Why is it still closed?
The West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in Goochland County is nearing three years of suspended operations since its closure in April 2020.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
Tide gate testing to close HRBT in both directions early Sunday
The routine tide gate testing starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.
New Pittsburgh Courier
PROPERTY IS POWER: What you need to know about VA loans
In the early years of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, only active-duty service members and returning vets were eligible for a VA loan. But now, the VA has extended the program to include servicemembers of the National Guard and the Army Reserve, surviving spouses, and some cadets. The VA program was meant to foster homeownership but has failed due to the dissemination of misleading and incorrect information. The myths and misconceptions surrounding veterans’ eligibility for the program after receiving their first VA loan don’t seem to go away, causing some veterans to miss out on the opportunity to become homeowners. The passing of outdated information from past beneficiaries is another concerning issue. This article seeks to equip you with the latest guidelines from VA regarding your eligibility and options regarding the VA loan program.
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
cbs19news
Center at Belvedere director announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
WSET
DMV says more than 12,000 customers saved their spot in line before arriving
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — According to the DMV, more than 12,000 customers have reserved their spot in line online via the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ new option for same-day walk-in service. Through the new service, launched statewide in December 2022, customers virtually sign into DMV’s service queue...
cbs19news
Carver Rec opens late on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
Learn how to spot and destroy the spotted laternfly with tips from the Department of Forestry
A February webinar will teach "volunteer community scientists" how to identify spotted lanterflies, how to look for egg masses and how to record data.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
cbs19news
CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes
An upper-level low and a brief window of cold air amid a mild pattern may bring weekend snow in parts of Southwest and Southside Virginia, but for anything significant or widespread, a lot has to come together with little margin for variation. The post Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes appeared first on Cardinal News.
Augusta Free Press
Caution ahead: Winter weather possible in central and western Virginia this weekend
Warmer February temperatures this past week teased Virginians about the spring weather that has yet to come. However, the groundhog really did see his shadow and returned to hibernation on February 2, because this weekend western areas of the Commonwealth are expected to experience mixed precipitation. The Virginia Department of...
Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
WSET
Scam Alert: Virginia Realtors warns of scammers selling properties they don't own
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Across Virginia and neighboring states, real estate licensees are witnessing a surge in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers. These scams involve criminals contacting real estate agents and posing as sellers of properties they don't actually own. These scammers are targeting properties that don't have...
