Ivy, VA

Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
WSLS

I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
New Pittsburgh Courier

PROPERTY IS POWER: What you need to know about VA loans

In the early years of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, only active-duty service members and returning vets were eligible for a VA loan. But now, the VA has extended the program to include servicemembers of the National Guard and the Army Reserve, surviving spouses, and some cadets. The VA program was meant to foster homeownership but has failed due to the dissemination of misleading and incorrect information. The myths and misconceptions surrounding veterans’ eligibility for the program after receiving their first VA loan don’t seem to go away, causing some veterans to miss out on the opportunity to become homeowners. The passing of outdated information from past beneficiaries is another concerning issue. This article seeks to equip you with the latest guidelines from VA regarding your eligibility and options regarding the VA loan program.
cbs19news

Center at Belvedere director announces retirement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
WSET

DMV says more than 12,000 customers saved their spot in line before arriving

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — According to the DMV, more than 12,000 customers have reserved their spot in line online via the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ new option for same-day walk-in service. Through the new service, launched statewide in December 2022, customers virtually sign into DMV’s service queue...
cbs19news

Carver Rec opens late on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
cbs19news

CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
