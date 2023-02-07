ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy