Fox17
65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grand Rapids
After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
Fox17
Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
Fox17
Spring Lake woman charged in embezzlement investigation at Grand Haven hospital
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect is in custody amid an embezzlement investigation at a Grand Haven hospital. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the investigation began in December 2022 after financial inconsistencies were detected at Trinity Health Grand Haven. We’re told the embezzled amount is...
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting near Hudsonville; no injuries
Deputies are investigating a drive by shooting that did not injure anyone near Hudsonville Wednesday.
2 arrested after detectives witness drug deal
Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.
WWMTCw
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
Barry Co. road closed after truck spills gallons of fuel
A road in Barry County was closed Thursday morning for a crash that caused a fuel spill, Michigan State Police said.
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
WWMT
Former Trinity Health Grand Haven employee arrested for alleged $2 million embezzlement
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A former Trinity Health Grand Haven employee was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $2 million, according to Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. In December, detectives opened an investigation after irregularities were found through internal financial controls at the hospital. Portage crime: Portage Police...
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
