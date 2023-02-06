ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana

There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America

If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
Where Exactly Are Montana’s Missile Silos Located And What Do They Look Like?

It's no secret that Montana has some Minuteman Missiles stashed for a rainy day. If you're familiar with the small town of Monarch, you might already know where one of these nuclear missile silos is located. Pretty subdued place, as it should be. Whatever the total of Montana's arsenal is, they aren't just lined up nice and tidy at Malmstrom. They're far more spread out in several locations.
7 Bozeman Area Independent Pizza Joints That Locals Love

Two important things that Montana loves - good pizza and local businesses. Thankfully, this place is chock full of delicious, hand crafted pizzas of all styles. Making a good pizza is an art, and everyone has their personal favorite so we won't be so bold as to pick "the best". This list is made entirely of solid options.
Bozeman Police Have Been Busy Since The New Year

We hope this isn't a trend of what the rest of the year has in store because it might be a record year. The Bozeman Police Department had a busy end of 2022 with a record number of calls, DUIs, and other statistics. Many would hope the start of 2023 would be a slow start to the year with the cold weather and everyone getting their bearings, but that hasn't been the case.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana

Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
What Elon Musk told Montana’s Steve Daines in Phone Call

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is fresh out of Twitter jail after his account was suspended from Twitter over a hunting photo of him and his wife and the beautiful antelope she shot in Eastern Montana. Senator Daines' account was eventually reinstated by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this week,...
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Montana Legislature Moves to Protect Kids and Healthcare Workers

Today's news: SB99 passes the Montana Senate on 3rd reading. Bills protecting kids and healthcare workers are advancing in the Montana Legislature. This, as the radical Left is pushing transgender surgeries and other life-altering treatments for children. The Montana Legislature is moving forward on efforts to protect Montana kids from...
