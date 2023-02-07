ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Governor Details Airspace Closure Over Havre

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte says the object that was shot down over Lake Huron is the same object that was spotted over Havre, Montana and led US authorities to shut down the airspace briefly on Saturday. Gov. Gianforte: This afternoon, I learned the object identified in Montana airspace last night...
Bozeman Police Have Been Busy Since The New Year

We hope this isn't a trend of what the rest of the year has in store because it might be a record year. The Bozeman Police Department had a busy end of 2022 with a record number of calls, DUIs, and other statistics. Many would hope the start of 2023 would be a slow start to the year with the cold weather and everyone getting their bearings, but that hasn't been the case.
New Ordinance Could Affect Women’s Rights in Small Montana Town

A city council member in Manhattan, Montana is requesting a new ordinance that would make the small town a sanctuary for the unborn. According to an article published by KBZK, Josh Powell is the council member who requested the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would make the use of abortion pills (or Plan B) illegal in Manhattan.
Montana Legislature Moves to Protect Kids and Healthcare Workers

Today's news: SB99 passes the Montana Senate on 3rd reading. Bills protecting kids and healthcare workers are advancing in the Montana Legislature. This, as the radical Left is pushing transgender surgeries and other life-altering treatments for children. The Montana Legislature is moving forward on efforts to protect Montana kids from...
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge

The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana

Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
What Elon Musk told Montana’s Steve Daines in Phone Call

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is fresh out of Twitter jail after his account was suspended from Twitter over a hunting photo of him and his wife and the beautiful antelope she shot in Eastern Montana. Senator Daines' account was eventually reinstated by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this week,...
This Unique Dome Airbnb in Montana Gives You All The Views

Want to get away from people and connect with nature? If this sounds like you, we have the perfect place in mind. Montana has many rentals that have gorgeous views, but what if you want to escape? Well, you are in luck, because Montana has several rentals that take you away from cities, people, and screens to enjoy what many Montanans love daily.
