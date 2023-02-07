Read full article on original website
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
NBCMontana
Drone video high above southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above southwest Montana. Watch all of our drone videos https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
11 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re From Montana
Montana is a lot different than other states, and that isn't a bad thing. People that live in Montana are incredibly unique and have a certain way of doing things. For instance, if you ask directions from a good ol' boy in Montana, the response you receive may sound a little something like this.
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price
The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
z100missoula.com
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
News-Medical.net
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
