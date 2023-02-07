ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools

Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
MLive

2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
HAZEL PARK, MI
WLNS

Michigan woman accused of fatal hit-and-run off to Thailand

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight to Bangkok on Jan. 3. Benjamin […]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy