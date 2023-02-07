Read full article on original website
WNEM
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Tv20detroit.com
Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame. Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially...
WKHM
National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools
Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
MSP: Northern Michigan man snuck into back of Dollar General and stole bottle returns
A Northern Michigan man is in trouble with the law for stealing bottle returns from the back of a Dollar General store in Alpena. Officials didn’t say how much the four bags of bottle returns were worth.
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
Tv20detroit.com
Sheriff's office investigating after drivers hit by ice in different areas of Rochester Hills
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills. Over the past week, they've received at least five reports from people who say they were driving when a chunk of ice hit their car. Most incidents happened on or near Tienken Road.
fox2detroit.com
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
Tv20detroit.com
Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom
HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day. The incident...
Michigan woman accused of fatal hit-and-run off to Thailand
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight to Bangkok on Jan. 3. Benjamin […]
Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can
A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
