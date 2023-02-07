Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
westsidetoday.com
Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City
8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery. Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.
Eater
A Hand-Pulled Noodle Sensation Opens a Permanent Spot in Culver City
One of LA’s most popular noodle pop-ups from early 2020 was Bang Bang Noodles, which offered a bit of a show from seasoned journeyman chef Robert Lee, who prepared Xi’an-style biang-biang mian for eager diners in Highland Park. Lee, who worked at upscale restaurants in San Sebastian, New York City, and LA, would slap noodles across a board for all to see. Known for Instagram-friendly hand-pulled noodles encased with chile oil and chopped cilantro, Lee’s noodles developed a significant following over the years. Initially, Lee eventually turned the stand into a takeout operation during the pandemic with numerous temporary outlets. But it’s always been Lee’s plan to open a permanent location.
Eater
After Seven Burglaries in Seven Months, Homestate Sherman Oaks Shifts to Cashless
After the seventh break-in within seven months, breakfast taco specialist Homestate announced that it will no longer accept cash as payment, and only take credit or debit cards. The Homestate team made the announcement via Instagram concerning its San Fernando Valley location that opened last July. Homestate expresses a lot...
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, California
For people visiting the Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles, delicious desserts, treats, and snacks can be found at Yamazaki Bakery. They serve all sorts of sweet treats, including strawberry roll cakes, pastries, sugar toast, cream puffs, and various Japanese delicacies. They have different types of bread products and other bakery items.
2urbangirls.com
Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.
A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
foodgressing.com
Prime Pizza Burbank California
Those who claim you can’t find great New York-style pizza on the West Coast have never been to Prime Pizza!. This local chain prepares their fresh dough daily; uses cheese sourced from Wisconsin; and makes their sauce from local California tomatoes, oregano, and salt. The quality of Prime Pizza’s...
New permit proposal could threaten LA's Al Fresco outdoor dining program
A new proposal could threaten the L.A. Al Fresco program, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed restaurants to quickly open or expand their outdoor dining areas.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Eater
A Portuguese Hangout and a Pizza Parlor Join Forces in Cypress Park Soon
Cypress Park is set to debut a pair of new restaurants soon — one a bar with food, and another an ultra-casual pizza joint with a personal perspective — from some very familiar names, and right in the heart of the neighborhood’s main drag. First up is...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Multiple Locations, Including SCV Store
The Bed Bath and Beyond located on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch is preparing to shut down, as the company faces hardships. Bed Bath and Beyond announced last week that they plan to close an additional 87 stores in addition to the 150 locations mentioned last year. The move comes after sources told Reuters ...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
Blaze Burns 2 Strip Mall Businesses in Hollywood
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters battled a greater alarm structure fire in a strip mall in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning, Feb. 9. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire around 1:48 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard and found heavy smoke and fire showing in a one-story L-shaped strip mall.
California Pizza Kitchen founder lists Beverly Hills mansion for $48.5 million
The lavish home features a "reflecting pond," watched over by Greek gods.
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Connection | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
The Beverly Connection is a large power center in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, across La Cienega Boulevard from the Beverly Center mall. It was originally proposed to be 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) in size but was scaled down to its opening size of 296,000 square feet (27,500 m2) due to concerns about traffic congestion, availability of parking and overdevelopment in the neighborhood.
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
Comments / 0