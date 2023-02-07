ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City

8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery. Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

A Hand-Pulled Noodle Sensation Opens a Permanent Spot in Culver City

One of LA’s most popular noodle pop-ups from early 2020 was Bang Bang Noodles, which offered a bit of a show from seasoned journeyman chef Robert Lee, who prepared Xi’an-style biang-biang mian for eager diners in Highland Park. Lee, who worked at upscale restaurants in San Sebastian, New York City, and LA, would slap noodles across a board for all to see. Known for Instagram-friendly hand-pulled noodles encased with chile oil and chopped cilantro, Lee’s noodles developed a significant following over the years. Initially, Lee eventually turned the stand into a takeout operation during the pandemic with numerous temporary outlets. But it’s always been Lee’s plan to open a permanent location.
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…

As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
MONROVIA, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.

A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Prime Pizza Burbank California

Those who claim you can’t find great New York-style pizza on the West Coast have never been to Prime Pizza!. This local chain prepares their fresh dough daily; uses cheese sourced from Wisconsin; and makes their sauce from local California tomatoes, oregano, and salt. The quality of Prime Pizza’s...
BURBANK, CA
Key News Network

Blaze Burns 2 Strip Mall Businesses in Hollywood

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters battled a greater alarm structure fire in a strip mall in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning, Feb. 9. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire around 1:48 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard and found heavy smoke and fire showing in a one-story L-shaped strip mall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Connection | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

The Beverly Connection is a large power center in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, across La Cienega Boulevard from the Beverly Center mall. It was originally proposed to be 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) in size but was scaled down to its opening size of 296,000 square feet (27,500 m2) due to concerns about traffic congestion, availability of parking and overdevelopment in the neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping

The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy