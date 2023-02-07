Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
tourcounsel.com
Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island
Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
Boston Globe
Readers share how their pipes fared during those freezing temps
"I spent half a day warming up the pipes with a propane torch." The weather may be warming up now, but New England residents won’t soon forget the below-zero temperatures that caused burst pipes all across the region. We asked Boston.com readers to tell us if they were one...
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 10, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Reiss' run, Lanni's resume, and embarrassing backbenchers. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a...
ABC6.com
Study says Rhode Island has the worst roads in the country
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Construction Coverage analyzed data that placed the Ocean State at the top of their list of states with the worst roads in the U.S. The company used data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration to determine the top 15 states with the worst roads.
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Mental health expert speaks on resources following string of family tragedies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As four communities in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island deal with unbelievable tragedies, NBC 10 spoke with a mental health expert following the string of alleged family killings. There have been three alleged family-involved murders in Cohasset, Duxbury, Andover and one in Woonsocket in...
Turnto10.com
Two legendary Rhode Island bands to come together for anniversary celebration
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Two legendary Rhode Island bands that started more than 50 years ago will getting together for one show Saturday night at The Park Theatre in Cranston. Steve Smith & The Nakeds from Smithfield and The Cowsills of Newport. When the band first got together in...
GoLocalProv
RI Hospitality Hosts High School Culinary, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition
The RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) hosted the 11th Annual Rhode Island Prostart High School Culinary Arts, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition on Tuesday, February 7th at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. “I am so proud of all the incredible student competitors who dedicated months of practice and preparation for this...
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
MassLive.com
12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
This New England Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator
Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England. Yes, 216 Main Street in Pawtucket is a former...
RI halts good-standing certificate scam
Centurion Filing Services reportedly tricked new small businesses and non-profit organizations into paying for a "Certificate of Good Standing."
nrinow.news
New Brigido’s Market owners plan upgrades, grand reopening to be held in April
NORTH SMITHFIELD/BURRILLVILLE – Three grocery stores run by a local family for decades have been purchased by a couple that owns supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, and this week, the new owners said that shoppers can expect new products and upgrades to the stores, with a grand reopening to be held in April.
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
$90K renovation planned for popular walking, fishing area in Narragansett
A section of the Narragansett coastline frequented by hikers, fishers, birdwatchers and photographers will soon be getting an upgrade.
Comments / 0