SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday and Sunday are in a competition to see which one will be the windiest. So far Saturday gave us a peak wind gust of 45 mph out of the south. Our Sunday winds are out of the west and very gusty, so we could match Saturday. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for very rough water conditions including 8 to 10 foot waves. The wind blowing onshore could also increase red tide irritation near the beaches, and give us another day with dangerous rip currents. Winds will die down for the work week, so beach and boating conditions will improve.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO