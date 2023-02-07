Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about itEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Softball Preview: Clay High seeks another Final Four appearanceTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Soul Food Restaurants In Florida
I love Soul food. When I was a little girl my grandmother would cook it for me and my sister all the time. Soul food is an ethnic meal traditionally prepared and eaten by African Americans. Now it’s a meal loved by all races and ethnicities around the world.
Action News Jax
Get married on Valentine’s Day, St. Johns County Clerk of Court hosts wedding ceremony
If you want to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day St. Johns County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office is hosting a group wedding ceremony.
The Best Clear Blue Florida Springs & Where to Find Them (MAPPED)
Clear blue springs in Florida are a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Florida is home to hundreds of natural springs, many of which are known for their crystal clear blue waters. These springs are the result of groundwater that has filtered up from the Floridan Aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water that spans much of the state.
Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds
A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida
People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
This best selling author from Florida is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man living in Florida and the good he is doing for the community.
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
Mysuncoast.com
Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday and Sunday are in a competition to see which one will be the windiest. So far Saturday gave us a peak wind gust of 45 mph out of the south. Our Sunday winds are out of the west and very gusty, so we could match Saturday. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for very rough water conditions including 8 to 10 foot waves. The wind blowing onshore could also increase red tide irritation near the beaches, and give us another day with dangerous rip currents. Winds will die down for the work week, so beach and boating conditions will improve.
HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE
We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
Florida Man Wins Big In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The lucky winner is taking home the big bucks!
wild941.com
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Action News Jax
211 crisis hotline helping those in need across Northeast Florida
The lingering effects of the pandemic, high inflation and an uptick in violence worldwide -- those are some reasons leaders of The 211-crisis hotline say they want more people across Northeast Florida to know about their services.
wfit.org
A stormy start to the weekend for parts of Florida
Parts of the Florida Panhandle and Peninsula are in for a very stormy start to the weekend. 2 big waves of storms, with multiple rounds in between, are expected between tonight and late Saturday. The first wave is this evening and overnight with storms likely through sunrise tomorrow. Some storms...
fox35orlando.com
Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours
Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
