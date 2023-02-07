Read full article on original website
Sen. Rick Scott Is Mad That Biden Attacked His Plan To Put Social Security At Risk
The Florida Republican wants federal laws to end in five years unless extended. But he says suggesting he wants to cut Social Security or Medicare is a lie.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), whom the White House is trying to make the “poster child” for Medicare and Social Security cuts, tried to flip the script on Thursday in a contentious CNN interview by claiming President Biden cut Medicare in the Inflation Reduction Act. Scott battled with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, who dismissed Scott’s…
Biden in Florida takes on Rick Scott’s ‘outrageous’ views on Social Security, Medicare
President Biden traveled to Florida on Thursday, where he hammered Sen. Rick Scott (R) in his home state, calling Scott’s views on Social Security and Medicare “outrageous.” “The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years, I find to be somewhat outrageous. So…
Rep. Byron Donalds Exposes Biden’s SOTU Lie That Republicans want to ‘Sunset’ Medicare and Social Security
The President lied about many things during his second State of the Union Address, but none was more blatantly false than his assertion that the GOP wants to sunset Social Security and Medicare.
