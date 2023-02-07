ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado advances proposal to qualify adjunct professors for federal loan relief

Adjunct professor Andrea Troncoso has over $130,000 in student debt, and, despite faithfully making payments for over a decade, the balance is only going up. Though Troncoso works more than full-time hours at the Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University, she is not considered a full-time professor because adjuncts are contract workers only paid for the time they spend inside of the classroom, not including time spent planning, grading and other activities. Troncoso said her low pay and crushing debt have made it impossible for her to own a car, save for retirement, or ever hope to buy a house.
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists

An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections

The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for...
Where is legislature’s high-potency pot report? | PODIUM

Two years ago, crowds of parents traveled from across the state to share heartbreaking stories of how high-potency marijuana had inflicted loss and hardship on their children. In direct response, the General Assembly passed HB1317, which funded a council to study the risks of these extreme products. The council was also tasked with making recommendations on how the products should be regulated; that were due last September. As of the writing of this piece, no report has been submitted, leaving parents and public health professionals in the dark as the marijuana industry continues to promote these products statewide.
State House approves adding suicide hotlines to college student IDs

An effort to add suicide hotline numbers to student identification cards took a huge step forward Tuesday, receiving approval from the state House of Representatives. If passed by the state Senate, House Bill 1007 would require Colorado's higher education institutions to print the phone and text numbers of statewide and national mental health crisis and suicide hotlines on the back of student IDs beginning in August 2023.
Intimate medical procedures on sedated patients would require informed consent under bill

Colorado legislators are looking to make Colorado the next state to pass an informed consent law, prohibiting the performance of intimate medical procedures on sedated patients without their explicit consent.  House Bill 23-1077, which unanimously passed through the Legislature’s Health & Insurance Committee, would require doctors, residents, medical students and any other health care professional […] The post Intimate medical procedures on sedated patients would require informed consent under bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee

Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette

Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
Three simple letters will cut energy costs | OPINION

The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year. Coloradans deserve energy savings,...
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm

When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
Violence against nurses reaching crisis levels

(COLORADO) — Nurses and other healthcare professionals have tough jobs, meeting the needs of patients, caring for the very sick or injured, and maintaining a compassionate bedside manner throughout. Nurses are under attack though, at times literally with the exponential rise in verbal and physical abuse. UCHealth Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tamera Rosenbaum said, […]
