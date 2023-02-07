ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts

It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
