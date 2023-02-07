Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaignThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exhibition: Wex Artist Residency Award recipient to unpack displacement stories in exhibitThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night.
NBC4 Columbus
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning.
NBC4 Columbus
Take a trip to 'Snowville Cafe,' learn about Black History in Columbus
Take a trip to 'Snowville Cafe,' learn about Black History in Columbus.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car.
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school.
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday.
Accused drug cartel cocaine smuggler extradited from Colombia to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An alleged transnational cocaine smuggler has flown from Colombia to Columbus for a federal criminal drug trafficking trial. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga appeared in federal court in Columbus Friday after he was extradited from Colombia. He has been in the custody of Colombian authorities since June 2021, two years after a U.S. […]
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
How attorneys see Columbus police commander’s racial discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorneys representing plaintiffs and defendants in a federal racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Columbus police are at odds. The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 1 by a dozen Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander within the division, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under […]
Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
The mystery of the America’s first Black country club
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?
See an excerpt from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the […]
